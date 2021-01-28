Act fast, the iPhone XR is now close to the same price as the iPhone SE 2

On the lookout for an iPhone bargain? Stock Must Go’s eBay storefront has pristine-quality refurbished units of the iPhone XR for just £419.99 – almost identical to the price of Apple’s most affordable iPhone at launch.

Originally releasing with a price tag of £749, it goes without saying that the iPhone XR is a lot more capable than the iPhone SE 2, making this a great option if you want a premium level iPhone at a reasonable price.

Deal: Refurbished iPhone XR 64GB (Pristine Condition) for just £419.99

We gave the iPhone XR a high 4.5/5 rating upon testing, alongside a well-earned Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, but the phone has stood the test of time and is still a great device to pick up in 2021.

Following the launch of the iPhone 11, our revised verdict read as follows: “The iPhone XR is an excellent phone now at an even better price. It offers a lot of the features of the new iPhone 11 and even comes in some colours you might prefer.”

Unlike the iPhone SE 2, the iPhone XR boasts the larger end-to-end notch display that fans have come to expect from modern iPhones, making it a better companion if you enjoy watching content on the go.

Sure, while the 6.1-inch LCD screen isn’t quite as sharp as what you might find on pricier handsets, colours are still punchy – which you can really appreciate with content like games and animation.

What really impressed us about the iPhone XR however was its superb battery which took Apple out of the bad precedent set by the iPhone 7. On the contrary, in our testing the iPhone XR was able to endure from 8am to midnight, with heavy usage across a range of apps, and still have 30% left in the tank.

At its original price, the iPhone XR was already a great phone, but at this significantly lower rate it’s an easy recommendation for anyone looking to upgrade.

