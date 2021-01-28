8K TV Price Drop: Save a massive £800 on the LG 55NANO956

Nope, that’s not a typo. One of LG’s flagship 8K TVs from last year now has a hefty £800 discount slapped on the price, but stock is running out.

Coming down to £1199 (from an eyewatering £1999), you can now futureproof your home cinema without having to absolutely decimate your wallet in process. Given how rare it is to see an 8K TV going for such a comparatively low price, it’s unlikely that this deal will be around for much longer.

Deal: LG 55NANO956 8K TV for just £1199 (save £800)

At a time when almost all mediums of entertainment are catering to the 4K format, the sheer notion of 8K might have a lot of people scratching their heads. And to be fair, you’d be right in doing so – 8K isn’t anywhere near as prolific as its lower resolution sibling, but it will be in a future that’s not as far off as you think.

8K video recording capabilities are already available in Samsung’s latest line of smartphones, and YouTube does allow users to watch and upload content in the 8K format. For when 8K does become the norm however, it certainly won’t hurt to already have a home set-up that can accommodate it.

The LG 55NANO956 also benefits from LG’s NanoCell technology, which provides greater clarity in both lighting and colour than with standard UHD sets.

Of course, because it’s an LG TV, you’ll also be able to enjoy LG’s bespoke webOS platform, which is our favourite UI of any major brand TV. Not only are all of your favourite streaming services included, such as Netflix and Disney Plus, but there’s also Alexa and Google Assistant integration so you can get to the content you enjoy quickly, all by simply using your voice.

Deal: LG 55NANO956 8K TV for just £1199 (save £1999)

We don’t blame you if you’ve been holding out thus far for a sizeable price drop on 8K TVs, but with this £800 saving, the timing might finally be right.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.