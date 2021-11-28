You’ll struggle to find a better Pixel 6 Pro deal than this

If it’s the Pixel 6 Pro you’re after, rather than the smaller Pixel 6, this could very well be the best Black Friday deal for you.

We’ve seen loads of discounts for the Pixel 6 this Black Friday, but it’s now the turn of the larger Pixel 6 Pro. Currently, you can bag the phone for no upfront cost with a £40 a month plan.

Impressively, this deal gets you unlimited 5G data (plus all the calls and text you want) so you can go all out with downloading and streaming on the go.

Pay nothing upfront with this Pixel 6 Pro deal Currently, you can bag the phone for no upfront cost with a £40 a month plan. This deal gets you unlimited 5G data (plus all the calls and text you want) so you can go all out with downloading and streaming on the go. Mobiles.co.uk

£0 upfront

£40 a month View Deal

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering this deal for delivery towards the start of December so you should get it before Christmas.

Add up all the monthly payments and this two year deal on the Vodafone network comes out at £981.

The biggest difference between the Pixel 6 and this Pro model is the bigger 6.7 display which refreshes at 120Hz, more RAM and an extra zoom camera on the back.

In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review – which was tested by our very own Alastair Stevenson – he raved about the device. We gave the phone 4.5 stars and a highly prestigious Recommended badge.

Pay nothing upfront with this Pixel 6 Pro deal Currently, you can bag the phone for no upfront cost with a £40 a month plan. This deal gets you unlimited 5G data (plus all the calls and text you want) so you can go all out with downloading and streaming on the go. Mobiles.co.uk

£0 upfront

£40 a month View Deal

In the review we said “The Pixel 6 Pro is the most advanced phone Google has ever made, featuring a new reworked triple sensor rear camera, LTPO variable refresh rate screen and the firm’s new Tensor silicon. These features, plus its new Android 12 software, add up to earn it a place as one of 2021’s best camera and Android phones.”

We’ve rounded up some of the other best mobile Black Friday deals and you can find all the best Black Friday deals in one place right on Trusted Reviews.