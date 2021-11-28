 large image

You’ll struggle to find a better Pixel 6 Pro deal than this

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

If it’s the Pixel 6 Pro you’re after, rather than the smaller Pixel 6, this could very well be the best Black Friday deal for you.

We’ve seen loads of discounts for the Pixel 6 this Black Friday, but it’s now the turn of the larger Pixel 6 Pro. Currently, you can bag the phone for no upfront cost with a £40 a month plan.

Impressively, this deal gets you unlimited 5G data (plus all the calls and text you want) so you can go all out with downloading and streaming on the go.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering this deal for delivery towards the start of December so you should get it before Christmas.

Add up all the monthly payments and this two year deal on the Vodafone network comes out at £981.

The biggest difference between the Pixel 6 and this Pro model is the bigger 6.7 display which refreshes at 120Hz, more RAM and an extra zoom camera on the back.

In our Google Pixel 6 Pro review – which was tested by our very own Alastair Stevenson – he raved about the device. We gave the phone 4.5 stars and a highly prestigious Recommended badge.

In the review we said “The Pixel 6 Pro is the most advanced phone Google has ever made, featuring a new reworked triple sensor rear camera, LTPO variable refresh rate screen and the firm’s new Tensor silicon. These features, plus its new Android 12 software, add up to earn it a place as one of 2021’s best camera and Android phones.”

We’ve rounded up some of the other best mobile Black Friday deals and you can find all the best Black Friday deals in one place right on Trusted Reviews.

Trusted Take

It might have been the Pixel 6 that has picked up many of the best deals over the course of Black Friday, however if you’re on the hunt for the larger model then you should consider the deal here.

Max Parker

By Max Parker

Deputy and mobile editor

UK RRP
USA RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Storage Capacity
Rear Camera
Front Camera
Video Recording
IP rating
Battery
Wirless charging
Fast Charging
Size (Dimensions)
Weight
Operating System
Release Date
Resolution
HDR
Refresh Rate
Ports
Chipset
RAM
Colours
Pixel 6 Pro
£849
$849
Google
6.7 inches
128GB, 256GB
50MP + 12MP + 48MP
50MP
Yes
IP68
5003 mAh
Yes
Yes
3 x 0.4 x 6.5 INCHES
210 G
Android
2021
1440 x 3120
Yes
120 Hz
USB Type-C
Google Tensor
12GB
Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

