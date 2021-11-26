You don’t want to miss this iPhone 12 Pro Max deal

You won’t believe how good this Black Friday deal is for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

There is almost no better upgrade than last year’s flagship iPhone, and we just found another addition to the best Black Friday deals for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The 12 Pro Max has one of our favourite iPhone cameras, with three 12-megapixel sensors on the rear, so if you’re looking to take some arty shots, this is definitely the phone for you.

This iPhone 12 Pro Max deal is unmissable You can snatch up last years flagship iPhone for just £669.95 for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade. eBay

Was £749.95

Now only £649.95 View Deal

The iPhone 12 series also is responsible for the boxy, more angular design that has continued in the iPhone 13 lineup. The 12 Pro Max is made of stainless steel with a shiny, glossy finish on the front and a matte finish on the back.

The 6.7-inch OLED display is great for watching movies or gaming since the screen is so large, with a reported brightness of 1200 nits when viewing HDR content, the colour accuracy and saturation offer up realism that you can’t find on just any phone.

Looking at the performance, the 12 Pro Max is packing the A14 Bionic chipset. It may not be the newest chip on the market, but in terms of performance, you still can’t go wrong, as it will easily load up all of your apps and power through Apple Arcade with ease.

And when you’re looking at battery, the 12 Pro Max has a high battery life, with our very own Mobile Editor Max Parker claiming that he struggled to deplete the battery in one day, with pretty intense use.

All in all, we gave the iPhone 12 Pro Max 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the verdict reading: “It offers excellent battery life, a marginally better camera than the smaller Pro, and a screen that’s a pleasure to use for watching, reading and playing.

