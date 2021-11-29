Win big with this brilliant Cyber Monday deal on a powerful CyberPower PC

In need of a new gaming rig for Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Well, this CyberPower pre-built system will have you covered, especially considering its rather large saving.

You can currently pick it up for £2149, providing you with a rather handy £350 saving on this bundle’s usual price of £2499.

If you are looking for a brand new pre-built gaming rig that will allow you to take advantage of an entirely new generation of Intel processors, then this PC is well worth a pickup in our eyes.

Save £350 on this pre-built PC from CyberPower for Cyber Monday This rather powerful CyberPower pre-built Infinity RTX PC has seen quite the price cut for Cyber Monday which allows you to pick it up for £2149, saving you £350 on the usual £2499 price. CyberPower PC

Was £2499

£2149 View Deal

Its beating heart comes in the form of a top-of-the-line Intel Core i9-12900K with its 16 cores and 20 threads and a base clock of 3.2GHz for the Performance cores and a turbo of 5.2GHz. For the eight efficiency cores, you’ll find a base clock of 2.4GHz and a turbo of 3.9GHz. All in all, what this should lead to is some ludicrous levels of performance both within demanding AAA titles and when you’re engaged in tasks such as video editing that require a lot of power.

As for a graphics card, you’ll be pleased to learn this CyberPower PC utilises an MSI GeForce RTX 3070 8GB which will offer up some brilliant performance at both 1080p and 1440p. In essence, it’s the best Nvidia GPU for most gamers and will provide ample amounts of power for gaming in 2021. Being part of Nvidia’s RTX 30 series lineup also means it gains access to ray-tracing capabilities to offer more realistic light ray capture in games to allow for even beefier graphical power compared to previous generations.

You also won’t be maxing out on RAM usage either with this pre-built system as CyberPower has been kind enough to provide 32GB (2x16GB sticks) of Kingston Fury Beast RGB Dual Channel DDR4 RAM that can run at speeds of up to 3600MHz. Whilst there also being a fair whack of it in this system in terms of capacity, the RAM on offer is rather speedy indeed and should work well in tandem with the CPU to offer marvellous power, even under heavy loads.

A 1TB SSD also keeps things easy and quick when it comes to storage, giving you a decent amount of capacity for all of your games, important files and applications. If you do need to upgrade the internal storage of this CyberPower PC though, the MSI Pro Z690-A motherboard that it uses has four M.2 slots in total and 6 SATA III ports so you can add in an array of new SSDs for extra quick performance.

If you are in the market for a brand new powerful PC that can take your gaming experience to the next level, we’d definitely say this CyberPower pre-built is worth a pickup, especially with its powerful CPU and GPU combo, oodles of RAM and plenty of potential for upgrades.

After you’ve picked this behemoth up though, feel free to head over to our best Black Friday deals page where we have collected all the best offers you can find on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, speakers and all sorts of other exciting pieces of tech.