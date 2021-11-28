Snatch up a 4th-gen Amazon Echo Dot and save £21 with this great Black Friday deal.

This Echo Dot (4th-generation) with Clock is an absolute steal at £38.99, and while it can be used in any room, we think that it makes a perfect bedside table companion.

The spherical design is striking but stylish, and since the light ring shines down rather than up, it won’t light up your whole room when it’s turned on, which the earlier models were prone to.

The Amazon Echo Dot 4th-gen smart speaker with clock is now on sale The Amazon Echo Dot (4th-generation) just saw an amazing price drop of £21, making this the perfect time to upgrade your smart speaker. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now just £38.99 View Deal

As with all the other Echo products, you will be treated to the wide range of Alexa features. It can check on the weather, answer general knowledge and read your calendars. You can delve into Alexa Skills if you want to kit out your Echo Dot even more.

You can also now make free outbound calls with Alexa, and if you’re on Vodafone or EE, feel free to pair your number with the speaker to receive incoming calls too, which is particularly helpful if you don’t have your hands free when the phone rings.

And if you’re unsure if this is the time to invest in a new Echo Dot, take a gander at this Keepa screenshot, which shows how much the price has dropped in comparison to the rest of the year.

Echo Dot 4th-generation price history

In terms of sound, the 4th-gen Echo Dot packs in a 1.6-inch speaker which sits in a forward-facing position, thanks to the Dots extra height. Having the audio pushing forwards means that you’re losing less sound, as there’s less chance of it bouncing off the walls or into the air.

This model has a Low Power mode that will put the speaker into an energy-saving state when it’s idle for too long, as long as it’s linked up to your Spotify account, so you won’t have to worry about wasting power if you accidentally leave it on.

The Amazon Echo Dot 4th-gen smart speaker with clock is now on sale The Amazon Echo Dot (4th-generation) just saw an amazing price drop of £21, making this the perfect time to upgrade your smart speaker. Amazon

Was £59.99

Now just £38.99 View Deal

We gave the Echo Dot 4th-generation 4.5/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the verdict reading: “With its new spherical design, the Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation) is a far more interesting-looking product than the old model, better able to slip into your home without standing out for the wrong reasons… those looking for a new small smart speaker, this is the model to buy.”

If you’re looking for even more of the best Black Friday deals, check out all the discounts and offers we’ve found just below. We’ve got everything covered, from home appliances to phones, so you can bag the best bargain this year.