Seagate’s Expansion Card is designed specifically for Xbox Series consoles, and it has seen a discount for Black Friday from Very.

You can currently pick it up for £184.99, granting you a £35 or so saving on the card’s original RRP of £219.99.

If you are in need of some extra storage to add to the Series S/X consoles’ internal drives for storing the latest AAA games, then we’d definitely suggest nabbing one while stocks last.

One of the biggest benefits about the Seagate Storage Expansion Card is its ease of use. Unlike with the PS5 where you’ll need to actually install a compatible M.2 SSD to upgrade your storage, Seagate’s card slips easily into a compatible slot for increasing capacity on the back of either the Xbox Series S or Series X. This helps to keep things easy, especially if you are just looking for a simple plug-and-play solution.

Being fully integrated into the console means the card takes advantage of Microsoft’s new Xbox Velocity architecture. In the real world, this should translate to much faster load times for games.

Alongside this, you can use features such as Quick Resume to full effect, whether the game is installed on the internal SSD or your additional storage card, so you can leave one game in a suspended state while you go and play another. And when you return to the original game, it’ll be exactly where you left off previously.

In addition, its 1TB capacity can help to double the existing storage present on the Series X’s 1TB internal SSD, and triple the Series S’s options since Microsoft’s lower-end console only features 512GB of internal storage. If you want to take your games with you, then the card can simply pop out of its slot and you can be on your way in no time.

If you are transferring games, you’ll be pleased to know that the Seagate Storage Expansion Card’s speeds are pretty damn quick indeed, with quoted speeds of 2.4 GB/s making sure that you won’t be waiting too long for any transfers to finish when they’ve started.

Moreover, it’s worth noting that even if the games you’re playing aren’t optimised for Series consoles, you’ll still be able to load them up rather quickly if they’re stored on this expansion card.

So, if you do need additional storage for your Xbox Series X that offers insanely quick load times, is easy to install and currently doesn’t cost too much, then we’d definitely suggest picking this up as soon as possible.

So, if you do need additional storage for your Xbox Series X that offers insanely quick load times, is easy to install and currently doesn't cost too much, then we'd definitely suggest picking this up as soon as possible.