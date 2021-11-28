Upgrade your PC’s storage with this 4TB Seagate HDD Black Friday deal

Do you need some extra storage capacity for your PC? If so, you’ll want to take notice of this stonking deal on a Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS Drive from SCAN for Black Friday.

You can currently save yourself a handy fiver on the HDD at the moment which brings it down from £93.98 to £88.58.

Seagate's fantastic 4TB IronWolf NAS drive has seen its price knocked down a bit for Black Friday from SCAN with you now being able to pick it up for £88.58, which saves you a fiver on its usual price of £93.98.

Was £93.98

£88.58 View Deal

First things first, as this is a NAS hard drive, it’s not a good option for running applications and games. It’s instead best used as backup storage, with a whopping 4TB of space on offer here.

This IronWolf NAS will spin at 5900rpm, which pretty much maxes out the SATA-III standard connectivity rate of 6GB/s, meaning your data should be able to be moved over rather quickly indeed, at least for a mechanical hard drive.

In addition, it’s also quite the durable drive, being rated with an MTBF figure of 1 million hours, as well as a manufacturer three-year warranty. Alongside this, if your hard drives do go awry or you happen to lose any data, then this IronWolf 4TB NAS also features Seagate’s handy Rescue Data Recovery service that will allow you to recover data as far back as two years ago.

You can also use it as a good starting point if you’re looking to set up a home NAS system and want to build out from here so you can store important files such as family photos, videos and more in a rather convenient manner.

24/7 remote access is also a huge bonus, alongside being able to back up the IronWolf 4TB from anywhere. The fact it’s also optimised for multi-RAID environments is also a major help if you’ve got quite a high capacity server already set up. IronWolf’s multi-user optimisation tech also allows for workloads of up to 180TB per year to be loaded on and off a NAS server, which gives you plenty of scope for usage..

So, if you do need a powerful NAS drive that works well either on its own or with other NAS drives in one big server, then this Seagate IronWolf 4TB NAS HDD should be a brilliant choice.

And of course, be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there as the weekend draws to a close.