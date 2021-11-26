Treat yourself to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with this Black Friday deal

Samsung’s top of the range handset is now available for £969 thanks to a hefty Black Friday deal, so grab it quickly if you want the best that the brand has to offer.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is the cream of the crop when it comes to Android smartphones. Thanks to this deal from Carphone Warehouse, you can get a £180 reduction on the original RRP, bringing it to £969.

Treat yourself to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for £969 Samsung’s top of the range flagship is now available for a significantly reduced price. This is an uncompromising device that offers all the best Samsung has to offer, from the camera to the screen and more. If you’re a power user, this is a great pick. Carphone Warehouse

Was £1149, now £969 View Deal

Samsung made no compromises when building the Galaxy S21 Ultra, and that’s evident in every aspect.

The screen is phenomenal, the sizable 6.8-inch OLED panel boasting a WQHD+ resolution (that’s 1440 x 3200p) and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate so it is dazzling when running at full throttle but can also conserve power when performing less demanding tasks.

The camera array is also stellar, boasting quadruple sensors: there’s an incredible 108-megapixel lead snapper, two 10-megapixel telephoto sensors (one with 3x optical zoom, and one with 10x optical zoom), and a 12-megapixel wide angle lens.

The device has a 5000mAh battery that can be quickly refilled with 25W fast-charging, and it runs on a speedy Exynos 2100 chipset; it even packs a whopping 12GB of RAM.

Treat yourself to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra for £969 Samsung’s top of the range flagship is now available for a significantly reduced price. This is an uncompromising device that offers all the best Samsung has to offer, from the camera to the screen and more. If you’re a power user, this is a great pick. Carphone Warehouse

Was £1149, now £969 View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is for the customer who wants the very best uncompromised smartphone experience – and with this deal you can get that near-perfection with £180 off the launch price. If you’re looking for other sumptuous savings, simply head over to our best Black Friday deals guide where you can find offers on headphones, TVs, and more.