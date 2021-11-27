This superb Samsung Neo QLED is almost half-price for Black Friday

This an absolute crackerjack of a deal on an excellent and brand new Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV for Black Friday.

The Samsung QE65QN94A is currently available for £1699 over at John Lewis & Partners. While that may still look a lot, when it first went on sale this year, it was priced at £2899. That’s a huge saving of £1200 from its original price.

Save on this superb Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV Samsung’s 65-inch Neo QLED 4K TV has hit its lowest price we’ve seen, reaching almost half its original price John Lewis & Partners

Save £1200

Now £1699 View Deal

Samsung’s 2021 range of TVs marks its biggest refresh in years, integrating Mini-LED technology for a thinner design and incredibly bright images and rich colour performance. We reviewed this model earlier in the year and said that it was “beautifully made, with a wide range of gaming features, the QN94A delivers excellent OLED-like black levels and terrific picture quality.”

Like virtually every TV that comes out of Samsung’s factory the QN94A has exemplary build quality. Minimalist in look, it’ll disappear into any room to ensure that all you’re staring at are the images on the screen.

For smarts the interface may not have the glamour of LG’s webOS, but it has just as many apps with the likes of Disney+, BBC iPlayer, Netflix, BT Sport, Apple Music and Spotify onboard. All of the UK catch-up and on-demand apps are included, so you don’t have to worry about catching up on your favourite UK soap.

There’s only one HDMI 2.1 input to plug in a PS5 or Xbox Series console, and while it doesn’t have as many gaming features as LG, the QN94A still offers class-leading latency with a figure of 9.1ms. 4K/120Hz is supported so that latency can drop to incredible low levels with games that support High Frame Rate.

And picture-wise this is a brilliant TV. Upscaling is clean and detailed, the brightness of the image ensures you can watch anything during the day and not have the screen’s colours washed out by daylight. It works just as well for films, the high levels of brightness producing some of the most spectacularly colourful HDR performance of any 4K TV on the market.

If you’re after a high-spec 4K TV then we’d highly recommend this Samsung Neo QLED. It didn’t win our best TV award, but it stands up as one of the best TVs on the market. You won’t want to miss out on this terrific Black Friday deal.

