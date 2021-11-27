 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

This Samsung bundle nets you the Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 with a sweet £140 saving

This incredible deal pairs Samsung’s smartwatch and true wireless earbuds together, with a combined £140 saving.

What’s better than getting money off one great Samsung product? Getting money off two at the same time of course, and that’s exactly what you’ll get if you buy this wonderful Black Friday deal that sees the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 available for just £249 together.

Get both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Buds 2 in this bargain bundle

With this top-value bundle, you’ll bag yourself both the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earbuds. This winning combination is more tempting than ever thanks to an incredible £139 saving compared to the RRP.

This combination pairs the Galaxy Watch 4, an excellent all-round smartwatch, with the Galaxy Buds 2 headphones, for a package that should suit you very well for your on-the-go entertainment.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is simply one of the best smartwatches you can get your hands on, as it offers a host of excellent and accurate fitness, along with very good app support and much-improved software.

The Galaxy Buds 2 aren’t the best in their category, but they still provide efficient noise cancellation, a well-fitting design, and plenty of customisation in the app interface, along with good sound quality.

Twinning both of these top tech products is a great idea even before taking the £140 saving into account, as they complement each other very well and are both of high quality. Make sure not to miss out.

Once you’ve snaffled up this excellent Samsung deal, why not head over to our full best Black Friday deals to see if there are any more savings you can net before the end of the sales period.

