This Football Manager 2022 deal hits the back of the net for Black Friday

Football Manager 2022 is the latest version of the long-running FM series and you can now enter the hot seat of your favourite club thanks to this marvellous Amazon Black Friday deal.

It’s now down to £34, marking a decent saving of 24% from the game’s usual retail price of £44.99.

Whether you’re yet to pick up the latest version of FM for this year, or you want to give the series a go for the first time, we’d strongly suggest nabbing the game at this price while you can.

Save 24% on Football Manager 2022 in this steal of a Black Friday deal FM22 has now reached its lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday, allowing you to pick up the latest instalment of the management sim for just £34, which knocks a tenner or so off the usual £44.99 asking price. Amazon

Was £44.99

£34 View Deal

FM 22 has brought with it some notable inclusions, including the Data Centre which allows you to see every single little action of each match in great swathes of graphs and charts. If you’re someone who takes great delight in data analysis, then Sports Interactive has certainly got you covered, and even if you don’t, it’s a fascinating excursion into finding out how good your team really is.

You’ll also find all sorts of new, more realistic animations present in FM 22’s match engine. Whilst it may not have been completely revamped like in previous years, player movements are now more fluid and everything feels sharper. But at the end of the day, you don’t really play FM to be wowed by its graphics.

And if you’re in any doubt over how good of a deal this FM22 one on Amazon is, then take a look at the Keepa graph below which that details the point that it’s at its lowest price since pre-orders began:

Behind all this new stuff lies the familiar experience of managing all sorts of different teams and all of its various intricacies. This can come in the form of either developing young talent, wheeler-dealing in the transfer market while getting to grips with the new Transfer Values system, and the fun of the revamped Deadline Day experience, or just playing as PSG and hoovering up the world’s best wonderkids on the cheap.

The options for starting points in FM are practically endless, so if you want to play as Arsenal and try your best to imitate Mikel Arteta’s sudden rise to form, then you can. Or if you want to start unemployed with no experience and build your managerial CV as the years go by with a classic journeyman save, then knock yourself out.

Save 24% on Football Manager 2022 in this steal of a Black Friday deal FM22 has now reached its lowest price ever on Amazon for Black Friday, allowing you to pick up the latest instalment of the management sim for just £34, which knocks a tenner or so off the usual £44.99 asking price. Amazon

Was £44.99

£34 View Deal

FM 22 is arguably the best instalment in the long-running series to date that brings with it all sorts of incremental improvements over previous years that just means the series keeps getting better and better. Go pick it up, and you won’t be disappointed.

Want to see even more of the best Black Friday deals currently available? Check out what we’ve found just below, you’ll find discounts on offers on everything, from smart plugs to smartwatches.