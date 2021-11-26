 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

This Dyson V11 Black Friday deal won’t suck up all your money

Jon Mundy

Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners are always hot items whenever there’s a sales event like Black Friday, so this deal for the Dyson V11 Animal could be popular.

Head on over to eBay and you can currently get a Dyson V11 Animal for £299.99. That’s a saving of £150 from its original RRP.

Save £150 on the Dyson V11 Animal

Save £150 on the Dyson V11 Animal

The Dyson V11 Animal is available for just £299.99 this Black Friday if you head over to the eBay right now.

  • eBay
  • Was £449.99
  • Now £299.99
View Deal

While it’s not the latest model in Dyson’s cordless cleaner range, the Dyson V11 is the model that immediately precedes the current Dyson V15. Yes, we know – ignore the numerical hop.

As anyone who’s familiar with Dyson’s work will know, these vacuum cleaners remain relevant long after they’ve been superseded, thanks to their inherent quality and the company’s ongoing support.

We gave the Dyson V11 Absolute a rave five-star review back in 2019. The only difference between that model and the Animal featured here is that the Absolute gains a fancy new floor head.

Our praise for the V11’s incredible suction power and sharp display applies across the range, though. That new display makes it easier to choose the mode you want to use, gives advice when you run into a fault, and also gives you an accurate reading of the current battery life.

Talking of which, the Dyson V11 packs in a bigger battery than before, which is useful considering the 20% bump in suction power over the V10.

In the Dyson V11, you’ve got one of the finest vacuum cleaners that money can buy. Now that you can get it for £150 less than normal, it’s also a bit of a bargain.

Bear in mind that Dyson’s main website is only offering up to £100 off this Black Friday. Also bear in mind that this Dyson Outlet product is brand-new, not reconditioned, so there are no compromises on that front.

To see more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub for this year’s sales event.

