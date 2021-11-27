The Dell XPS 15 is regarded as one of the best laptops you can buy, with a stunning design thanks to the narrow screen bezel. And for Black Friday, it’s seen more than £300 lopped off the price.

The Dell XPS 15 is now available to buy for £1571.65 on John Lewis. What’s more, the retailer is offering a £25 discount code for Norton 360 Premium when purchased alongside the 15-inch laptop.

This Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal is outrageously good The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy, with a fantastic design and impressive specs such as an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and even an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti which will allow you dabble with content creation and gaming. Save over £300 with this ace Black Friday deal. John Lewis

Save £327.35

Now £1571.65 View Deal

This specific model of the Dell XPS 15 is packing some seriously good specs, including an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. There’s even an Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti here, allowing this portable to take on entry-level content creation and gaming.

It also features a 15.6-inch display with 75Hz refresh rate, making it a great option to watch the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus on your travels.

And while it comes with Windows 10 pre-installed, you’re also able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. It’s also packing a few ports including USB-C, DisplayPort and headphone jack. Sadly, there’s no USB-A port here to connect to old mice and keyboards without an adaptor.

We haven’t reviewed this exact model of the Dell XPS 15 just yet, but we reviewed the previous iteration in 2020 and gave it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In the verdict, we said: “The Dell XPS 15 (2020) is one of the absolute best 15-inch laptops you can buy, with the design, screen and keyboard all boasting industry-leading quality.”

This Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal is outrageously good The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops you can buy, with a fantastic design and impressive specs such as an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and even an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti which will allow you dabble with content creation and gaming. Save over £300 with this ace Black Friday deal. John Lewis

Save £327.35

Now £1571.65 View Deal

It’s worth noting that this is a hefty laptop though, so may not be ideal for those who want a laptop for frequently working on the go. The 15-inch laptop weighs 2.04kg and measures in at 18mm thick.

But if you want a versatile 15-inch laptop that can speed through productivity tasks and play games on the side, then the Dell XPS is one of the best options available, especially after its £300 discount.