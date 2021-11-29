 large image

This Cyber Monday Switch deal is the best bundle we’ve seen yet

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Looking for the perfect Nintendo Switch bundle to keep the family entertained this Christmas? Very has dropped the price of the console and two fantastic games in it’s Black Friday sale. 

The bundle includes a Nintendo Switch console, Animal Crossing and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury all for just £289.97. Considering the console alone costs £259.99, you’re essentially getting two games (worth £39.99 each) for just £29.98 in total. 

The bundle has an RRP of £339.97, meaning you’ll be saving £50 in total by picking the console and games up this Black Friday. That leaves you with enough money for a third game and some change. 

Get a Nintendo Switch and two games for £289.97

The Switch is a hybrid console by Nintendo that allows you to game at home and on-the-go. 

The 6.2-inch touch display comes with Joy-Con controllers attached on either side so you can play like that, detach them to game multiplayer or place the console in its dock to fight Bowser (or Tom Nook) on a larger TV screen.

The Switch packs 32GB of expandable memory and up to six hours of battery life, making it perfect for long journeys this winter. 

Stuart Andrews awarded the Nintendo Switch 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review. He wrote: 

“The modern gamer would be foolish not to purchase a Nintendo Switch. It’s a perfect companion to more powerful consoles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X, offering more than enough masterful exclusives to justify having under your television. It’s a platform I find impossible not to suggest buying”. 

The console comes with two of our most highly-rated games, too. Jade King awarded Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury 4.5 stars and Animal Crossing a flawless 5 stars in our reviews. 

If you’ve been looking for an affordable way to pick up a Nintendo Switch and a couple of games in time for Christmas, this bundle is an excellent way to get started. Head over to Very today to get the Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury all for just £289.97, saving you £50 in total.

For more great Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings, make sure to visit our guide to the best Black Friday deals.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

