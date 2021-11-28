 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Cordless Shark Vacuum Cleaner just saw a massive price drop

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’re after some helpful home appliances on the cheap this Black Friday, check out this amazing Cordless Shark Vacuum Cleaner deal.

Are you looking for even more great Black Friday deals this week? Well, we’ve just found another cracking offer, this time on the Shark IZ300UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Shark offers a five-year guarantee for the vacuum itself and two years for the batteries when you register, so you have that extra peace of mind.

You won’t believe how cheap this Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum is

You won’t believe how cheap this Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum is

If you’re looking to properly clean up in preparation for winter, the Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum Cleaner just dropped in price by £160.

  • Amazon
  • Save £160
  • Now just £269
View Deal

This is an Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum; taking that one step at a time, the anti hair wrap feature means that the vacuum will actively separate and remove hair with a bristle guard, which eliminates those annoying clumps of hair that can clog up the machine.

It also is a bonus if you happen to have any furry friends running around your home, especially since the IZ300UKT vacuum comes with a pet attachment, that will help clear away any embedded animal fur.

The cordless aspect is fairly self-explanatory. It means that you won’t accidentally end up ripping the cord out of the wall while you’re cleaning, and it makes it much easier to zip around your house if you’re just doing a quick vacuum.

In terms of battery life, Shark claims that the IZ300UKT will last up to 60 minutes while on eco-mode and when using a non-motorised tool. If you’re after something that can last a little longer, check out this other Shark Vacuum deal that comes with two batteries.

However for your average home we doubt you’ll need much more power than what the IZ300UKT is packing.

You won’t believe how cheap this Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum is

You won’t believe how cheap this Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum is

If you’re looking to properly clean up in preparation for winter, the Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum Cleaner just dropped in price by £160.

  • Amazon
  • Save £160
  • Now just £269
View Deal

While we haven’t had the chance to review the IZ300UKT specifically, we’re very familiar with Shark Vacuums and know that they’re premium devices with long lifespans when treated correctly.

If you’re after more Black Friday goodness, we’ve found plenty of deals that you can swipe through, covering various products in the home appliances range, from vacuums to coffee machines.

You might like…

Quick, here’s your chance to get a 65-inch LG OLED with a big Black Friday discount

Quick, here’s your chance to get a 65-inch LG OLED with a big Black Friday discount

Ian Morris 3 hours ago
This Samsung bundle nets you the Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 with a sweet £140 saving

This Samsung bundle nets you the Galaxy Watch 4 and Buds 2 with a sweet £140 saving

Peter Phelps 3 hours ago
Sony’s A7 III gets big Black Friday price cut plus £200 cashback

Sony’s A7 III gets big Black Friday price cut plus £200 cashback

Ian Morris 3 hours ago
Best Black Friday Deals: Fresh savings on the Pixel 6 and more

Best Black Friday Deals: Fresh savings on the Pixel 6 and more

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for cheaper than ever while stocks last

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for cheaper than ever while stocks last

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
The 14-inch MacBook Pro has finally been discounted this Black Friday

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has finally been discounted this Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson 4 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.