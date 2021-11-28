This Cordless Shark Vacuum Cleaner just saw a massive price drop

If you’re after some helpful home appliances on the cheap this Black Friday, check out this amazing Cordless Shark Vacuum Cleaner deal.

Are you looking for even more great Black Friday deals this week? Well, we’ve just found another cracking offer, this time on the Shark IZ300UKT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner.

Shark offers a five-year guarantee for the vacuum itself and two years for the batteries when you register, so you have that extra peace of mind.

You won’t believe how cheap this Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum is If you’re looking to properly clean up in preparation for winter, the Shark IZ300UKT Vacuum Cleaner just dropped in price by £160. Amazon

Save £160

Now just £269 View Deal

This is an Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum; taking that one step at a time, the anti hair wrap feature means that the vacuum will actively separate and remove hair with a bristle guard, which eliminates those annoying clumps of hair that can clog up the machine.

It also is a bonus if you happen to have any furry friends running around your home, especially since the IZ300UKT vacuum comes with a pet attachment, that will help clear away any embedded animal fur.

The cordless aspect is fairly self-explanatory. It means that you won’t accidentally end up ripping the cord out of the wall while you’re cleaning, and it makes it much easier to zip around your house if you’re just doing a quick vacuum.

In terms of battery life, Shark claims that the IZ300UKT will last up to 60 minutes while on eco-mode and when using a non-motorised tool. If you’re after something that can last a little longer, check out this other Shark Vacuum deal that comes with two batteries.

However for your average home we doubt you’ll need much more power than what the IZ300UKT is packing.

While we haven’t had the chance to review the IZ300UKT specifically, we’re very familiar with Shark Vacuums and know that they’re premium devices with long lifespans when treated correctly.

If you’re after more Black Friday goodness, we’ve found plenty of deals that you can swipe through, covering various products in the home appliances range, from vacuums to coffee machines.