This £19 Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock is a Black Friday must buy

At first glance, you might not see why you’d want to spend £19 on a Lenovo alarm clock when your phone can wake you up, but this isn’t just any alarm clock, it’s a Google powered smart speaker, with a built-in clock.

The advantage of picking this little Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock is that you get a traditional, huge display that’s easy to read. It has a clock, it’ll tell you what the temperature is but it won’t keep you awake at night or disrupt your sleep with a colour screen. Add to that that the usual features of a Google Assistant equipped smart speaker, like using your voice to set an alarm, or listening to the radio. And all of this for less than twenty quid, which is more than half off the original price.

Save a massive 52% on this Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock This awesome Lenovo Smart Alarm Clock is now down to just £19, which is a massive 52% reduction. You get all the usual Google Assistant features, as well as an easy-to-read clock. Lenovo

Was £39.99, now £18.99 save 52% View Deal

If you need more persuading, around the back is a USB socket, so you can charge your phone overnight. In addition to that, Google Assistant means that you can also control the rest of your smart home from bed. Forgot the lights in the lounge, if they’re internet-connected then you can get Google to turn them off. Or you can set up routines to switch things on or off based on a keyword, saying “goodnight” to the Google Assistant.

If you’re worried about security then there’s good news, because there is no built-in camera, and the mic can easily be muted. That means your bedtime routine isn’t being processed in the cloud and you can rest easy knowing that your snores aren’t being streamed to Google.

