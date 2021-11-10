The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has fallen to its lowest price yet for Black Friday

You don’t need to wait for Black Friday weekend to bag a fantastic Galaxy Tab deal this year. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has already dropped to its lowest price yet in Amazon’s early Black Friday sale.

The point of Samsung’s FE – or Fan Edition – line is to take the most popular features from its flagship devices and squeeze them into more affordable packages and the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a great example of this.

Now, the tablet is even cheaper at just £489 – that’s £70 off it’s usual RRP of £559.

As you can see in the Keepa graph above, this is the cheapest the Tab S7 FE has plummeted on Amazon since its release this summer.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a 12.4-inch, 128GB Android tablet from Samsung launched in 2021.

The tablet includes a vibrant LCD display and dual speakers with AKG audio and Dolby Atmos surround sound for an immersive experience when streaming TV and movies.

The design is lightweight and minimalist and the tablet is available in four colours, including Black, Green, Pink and Silver. There’s also an S Pen included, allowing you to easily jot down notes and ideas before magnetically snapping it back into place on the rear of the tablet to take on the go.

The S7 FE features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel camera that keeps you centred during calls in landscape mode.

Samsung claims the 10,090mAh battery can last for up to 13 hours while video streaming and there’s also support for 45W Super Fast Charging to take you to 100% in just 90 minutes.

The S7 FE’s Snapdragon 750G octa-core processor doesn’t offer the same level of performance as the Galaxy Tab S7 and it’s missing the flagship OLED display, but some downgrades are to be expected for a more affordable device. That said, if you’re looking for a device for mobile gaming or intensive digital art apps, you may want to look toward the Tab S7.

“However, if power isn’t a concern then there’s plenty to like”, writes Andrew Williams in our review of the Tab S7 FE.

“The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s S-Pen is great, the screen is large and, despite using an LCD panel, it has some admirable characteristics including high peak brightness and deeper-than-sRGB colour”.

This deal applies to the Wi-Fi model, but there’s also a 5G version available.

If you’re looking to save on a Galaxy tablet this Black Friday, this early Amazon deal is a great option and the lowest we’ve seen this particular model fall yet. Head over to Amazon now to save £70 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE and get it for £489 instead of £559.