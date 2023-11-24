The Echo Pop is a great Secret Santa gift with this deal

Black Friday 2023 is in full swing with discounts on some of the most popular tech around. That includes deals on Amazon’s own Echo range, with deals on both smart speakers and smart displays at the retailer to coincide with the shopping bonanza.

One particular deal caught our eye at Amazon essentially transforms the recently released Echo Pop into a great Secret Santa gift. More specifically, Amazon has discounted the Echo Pop by a whopping 60%, bringing it down to a much more tempting £17.99 that makes it pretty difficult to pass up – especially when they’ll usually set you back £44.99 each.

At that price, you could actually get two Echo Pops and still have a bit of change left over when compared to buying it at its regular RRP. That’s a real boon not only for multi-room use but also if you want to set up stereo music playback from the smart speakers.

Also, according to Amazon product tracker Keepa, this is the cheapest the Echo Pop speaker has been since Prime Day in October. This suggests that once Black Friday is over, we won’t see this deal again for quite some time. So, if you’re tempted, you’d better be quick.

Is the Amazon Echo Pop worth buying?

Amazon's new entry-level speaker is good, but not quite cheap enough Pros Low(ish) price

Matter compatible

Compact and fun design Cons Echo Dot isn’t much more expensive

No temperature sensor

The Amazon Echo Pop is Amazon’s new entry-level smart speaker, sitting below the Amazon Echo Dot in the company’s smart speaker lineup. The speaker boasts a compact and fun design that doesn’t stick out in the home environment – in fact, with several colour options available, chances are you’ll find a colour that perfectly matches your living room or bedroom.

It does everything you’d expect from an Echo device, including hands-free access to Alexa with all the same smart home and general query support, and that includes support for Matter, the latest smart home system that’s supported by the likes of Amazon, Google and even Apple.

We did have complaints about its price initially, but those are all but removed at the Echo Pop’s reduced £17.99 price tag, making it a stellar deal for those yet to dip their toe into the smart home ecosystem or for those that want to expand Alexa to every room in the house without breaking the bank.

To find out more, take a look at our full Amazon Echo Pop review.

