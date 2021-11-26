 large image

The best Black Friday Apple Watch deal we’ve seen is here

The Apple Watch 6 has just picked up an absolutely fantastic Black Friday price slash.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year if you’re in the mood to upgrade your smartwatch, as the Apple Watch 6 just dropped in price by £100 for Black Friday.

That means you can now bag one for £309 – a very good price for this superb device.

There is almost no better upgrade than the Apple Watch 6 for any smartwatch enthusiasts out there, especially when it comes with a £100 discount.

The Apple Watch 6 is one of the best smartwatches on the market, with an iconic design and a sharp, bright screen that’s easily readable even in strong daylight.

One of the biggest features of this watch is the health sensor that measures your blood oxygen levels. It can be initiated manually or always running in the background so you can keep an eye on your health.

As with all premium smartwatches, there is GPS for accurate run-tracking, alongside a heart rate monitor and a waterproof body that means you’re more than welcome to wear the Watch 6 during your weekly swim.

To pair nicely with the GPS tracking, you can also download music, audiobooks and podcasts to listen to via Apple Music, so there’s no need to drag your phone out each time you’re out on a hike.

And if you’re in doubt about how cheap the Apple Watch 6 really is, check out the Keepa graph below, which shows how cheap the watch is for Black Friday in comparison to the rest of the year on Amazon.

Apple Watch 6 Keepa

Looking back at the performance, watchOS 7 is definitely the software of choice if you’re looking for a streamlined experience.

While you will need an iPhone to connect to the Watch 6, the functionality is excellent, with a wide-ranging App Store and load of customisable watch faces to choose from.

Our very own Buyers’ Editor Thomas Deehan gave the Apple Watch 6 4/5 stars, with the verdict reading: “It’s got a wide range of fitness features for varying users, excellent notification support, an unmatched haptic engine and a great design.”

If you’re interested in even more great Black Friday deals, have a gander below at some of the other discounts we’ve found, with amazing offers that cover everything tech, from smartwatches to coffee machines.

