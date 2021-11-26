The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM3 have dropped to just £159 this Black Friday

Looking for a fantastic pair of noise cancelling headphones this weekend? The 5-star Sony WH-1000XM3 have plummeted to just £159 this Black Friday – that’s over half off their original price.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 weren’t cheap when they first launched a few years back for £329. The release of the WH-1000XM4 last year meant the noise cancellers saw a nice price cut to £239. Now, we’ve spotted the headphones reduced to just £159 in Hughes’ Black Friday sale. That’s a £170 discount on their RRP.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 for just £159 this Black Friday The Sony WH-1000MX3 have plummeted to just £159 in Hughes’ Black Friday sale. That’s over half of the headphones’ original price of £329 and £80 off their 2021 price of £239. Hughes

Was £329

£159 View Deal

The WH-1000XM3 are an award-winning pair of noise cancelling headphones from Sony, recently succeeded by the WH-100XM4.

The headphones pack the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 for powerful noise cancellation that factors in your head size, glasses and hair to personalise the ANC to fit you. There’s also a Quick Attention mode, allowing you to hold a conversation without taking the headphones away from your ears.

The WH-1000XM3 support LDAC, allowing them to transmit 3x more data than a standard Bluetooth connection for high-resolution audio, along with DSEE HX to upscale compressed digital music files.

The headphones are compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri voice assistants for hands-free control. They also work with Sony’s Headphones Connect app, which allows you to access and customise equaliser presets.

The headphones can be folded up to slip into your bag and feature 30 hours of battery life to get you through any long commute or flight.

Ced Yuen awarded the WH-1000XM3 a perfect 5 stars in our review, calling them “one of the finest noise cancelling headphones we’ve heard”.

While the new WH-1000XM4 have since taken over as our favourite noise cancellers, the WH-1000XM3 remain an excellent pair of headphones. Luckily, we’ve already found a fantastic deal for the WH-100XM4 if you’re looking for the most up-to-date pair in the series.

Had your eye on the WH-1000XM3? Black Friday is a great time to pick them up. Get the £329 headphones for just £159 right now to save £170 – that’s 51% off their original price.

