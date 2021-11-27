 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro has finally been discounted this Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

You can pick up the M1-Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro for £1709.10 thanks to this brilliant Krcs Black Friday deal.

The deal is live now and presents buyers a solid £189.90 discount on the M1 Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro’s regular £1899 price.

We’d recommend any buyer eager to pick up a new MacBook Pro take advantage of the deal sooner rather than later as it’s rare for Apple products, especially ones this new, to get discounts as good as this.

The MacBook Pro M1 Pro has finally been discounted

The MacBook Pro M1 Pro has finally been discounted

You can pick up the 14-inch, M1 Pro-powered Apple MacBook Pro with £189.90 off, with this great Krcs Black Friday deal.

  • Krcs
  • Was £1899, now £1709.10 (save £189.90)
View Deal

The 14-inch MacBook Pro was unveiled in October and is the first in Apple’s top end laptop line to run using the firm’s home-grown M1 Pro chipset. The chipset is being marketed by Apple as one of “the most powerful” bits of silicon to appear in a MacBook and on paper there’s plenty to back up this claim.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is aimed at power users, coders and creatives in need of a laptop with seriously powerful performance. The specification on offer with this deal is also very premium. The configuration pairs the M1 Pro with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage.

The combination means the laptop will blitz through everything from 4K video editing to hardcore 3D modelling and CAD design.

The MacBook Pro M1 Pro has finally been discounted

The MacBook Pro M1 Pro has finally been discounted

You can pick up the 14-inch, M1 Pro-powered Apple MacBook Pro with £189.90 off, with this great Krcs Black Friday deal.

  • Krcs
  • Was £1899, now £1709.10 (save £189.90)
View Deal

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is one of many Apple products to get unexpected discounts this Black Friday. Since the yearly deals festival began we’ve seen decent discounts on Apple Airpods, the M1 iMac and numerous iPhones.

We’re expecting more brilliant discounts to appear over the weekend and through Cyber Monday next week. Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews regularly as our team of product experts will be checking all the major, and trustworthy, stores to offer you their curated picks of the best Black Friday deals in real time.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Fresh savings on the Pixel 6 and more

Best Black Friday Deals: Fresh savings on the Pixel 6 and more

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Apple MacBook Pro 2021 gets a big Black Friday discount

Apple MacBook Pro 2021 gets a big Black Friday discount

Ian Morris 1 day ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.