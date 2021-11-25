 large image

Stay in shape this Christmas with Amazon’s latest Garmin Venu 2 deal

Black Friday just bought us another discount for the ages, with the Garmin Venu 2 seeing a price drop of almost £90.

If you’ve been trying to figure out the best way to keep up with your health and fitness in 2022, we’ve got you covered with this amazing deal on the Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch.

This is the perfect Black Friday purchase if you’re after a premium smartwatch. Packed in with a very accurate GPS tracker, you don’t even have to bother taking out your phone when you’re off on your early morning run.

The Venu 2 is perfect for outdoor exercise, as the OLED display not only packs in vibrant and deep colours but also stays on 24/7, so you can always check on the time or your own stats while you’re working out.

Speaking of stats, the Venu 2 takes pride in being a bit nerdy, as you can check out the detailed scrollable graphs that offer up all your results from the past 24 hours, or even from the past week. This means you easily can stay on top of your own fitness routine while knowing where you need to improve.

In our review, we noted that the Garmin Venu 2 is lacking in terms of hardcore performance metrics, but that doesn’t mean that it’s necessarily the wrong choice for anyone who wants to run a marathon. The heart rate sensor is top-notch; there was only a 1bpm difference in the recorded rate compared to Venu’s stats.

Compared to other Garmin watches, the Venu 2 has more advanced sleep tracking on offer, roughly on the same par as Fitbit’s sleep tracking style. It is based on your breathing rate, stress and blood oxygenation, which you can also check on separately.

Overall, we gave the Garmin Venu 2 a very impressive 4.5/5 stars and Trusted Recommended badge, with the verdict reading: “The Garmin Venu 2 is a great watch for those who don’t need the hardcore performance monitoring of Garmin’s top watches.”

If you’re interested in even more of the best Black Friday deals going, look below to all the other amazing deals that we’ve found so you can find all the best goodies before Christmas.

