Amazing Black Friday deal: Sony’s five-star WF-1000XM3 drop to £99

The Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds had a price ahead of Black Friday and now they’ve been reduced even more for a big price drop.

If you’ve been hankering for some of the best Black Friday deals available right now, then this incredible deal for Sony WF-1000XM3 will suit you right down to the ground.

The WF-1000XM3 just had a big Black Friday discount These top-notch earbuds have had their price cut even more for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade Amazon

Was £129

£99 View Deal

Amazon UK have further reduced the price for this true wireless from its previous £115 listing, taking it to £99. That’s the cheapest we’ve ever seen this wireless earbud go for.

These earbuds feature the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e chip, which is made up of the digital noise-cancellation engine, DAC and analogue amplifier to produce a clean and musical sound free from distortion.

Control over music and calls is done by tapping the earbuds’ touch controls, so you won’t have to fish your phone out from your pocket. Choose between built-in Alexa and Google Assistant, and you have the answers to most of life’s questions just a tap away.

Wit the Sony Headphone app you can tweak, adjust and toggle on various settings can toggle settings such as the equaliser and noise cancellation performance, so you can listen to music the way you want to.

In terms of battery life, these Sony earbuds last up to six hours with ANC on and eight hours with it off. The charging case provides another three charges, taking that up to 24 and 32 hours, respectively.

As previously mentioned, we gave the Sony WF-1000XM3 a 5/5 star rating, and gave it our Audio Product of the Year award back in 2019. Some of the standouts were the great musical quality, terrific noise cancellation and solid connectivity.

The WF-1000XM3 just had a big Black Friday discount These top-notch earbuds have had their price cut even more for Black Friday, making this the perfect time to upgrade Amazon

Was £129

£99 View Deal

The verdict reads: “The WF-1000XM3 offer superb audio, a better design and terrific noise cancellation.” They’ve since been replaced by the WF-1000XM4 as Sony’s premium noise cancelling option, but if you’re after an excellent ANC earbud for low price, then don’t hesitate to bag this excellent deal.