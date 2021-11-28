 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony’s amazing 85mm lens has a great Black Friday discount and £200 cashback

Ian Morris By Ian Morris

Photography can end up being a pretty expensive hobby, but those of us who have the bug know that it’s ultimately worth the financial sacrifice. But, we also love a deal and that’s why this Sony FE 85mm f1.4 G Master lens deal is so great, save some money while you can. 

With a normal price of £1,499 you can grab a 10% discount on this lens when you use the code SONY-10 when you checkout at Wex. That’s not all though, it’s one of the many camera and lens options that Sony is currently offering cashback on, so you’ll also get £200 back when you fill in the required form directly with Sony. 

Save 10% on this Sony 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens

Save 10% on this Sony 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens

Sony’s amazing 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens is available now with a 10% coupon code at Wex, along with a £200 cashback offer. You’ll pay £1,349.10 which will be £1,149.10 after cashback.

  • Sony
  • Was £1,499 now £1,349 plus £200 cashback by redemption
View Deal

Anyone with a Sony E Mount camera should absolutely consider this 85mm lens. For a start, there’s no joy like a really great prime lens, and this Sony Master is really perfect for portrait shooters and anyone looking to capture amazing detail with the option of beautiful bokeh. Pairing incredibly well with cameras like Sony’s A7 III, this is one of those lenses that every photographer needs in their bag. 

The G Master lenses are some of the best Sony has ever produced. As well as offering incredible colour, detail and sharpness they’re also designed to cope with ever-increasing resolutions in video, offering a credible way to shoot at 8K, if that’s your bag. The large f/1.4 aperture means that it will shine in low light, especially when paired with Sony’s amazing camera bodies, which also perform magic in low light. 

Sony also, thoughtfully, included an aperture ring and it has the option for click-free operation, which once again offers an important feature to anyone using the lens for video – as it can be adjusted without massive, obvious jumps when you’re shooting. 

Save 10% on this Sony 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens

Save 10% on this Sony 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens

Sony’s amazing 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens is available now with a 10% coupon code at Wex, along with a £200 cashback offer. You’ll pay £1,349.10 which will be £1,149.10 after cashback.

  • Sony
  • Was £1,499 now £1,349 plus £200 cashback by redemption
View Deal

Add to all that Sony’s blistering fast autofocus and you can see why this lens is worth it’s reasonably high price tag, and why we’re suggesting it’s a great option for you to consider while the price is as low as possible. 

If you’re looking for other great Black Friday Deals then check out our dedicated page, and don’t forget to check back as the deals continue this weekend. 

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers from Sonos, Samsung and mor

Best Black Friday Deals: Unbeatable offers from Sonos, Samsung and mor

Thomas Deehan 52 mins ago
Big Black Friday savings on Govee smart LED lighting

Big Black Friday savings on Govee smart LED lighting

Ian Morris 5 hours ago
Pick up the Sony A7 III for just £1299 this Black Friday

Pick up the Sony A7 III for just £1299 this Black Friday

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Ian Morris
By Ian Morris
Ian Morris contributed technology related news to Trusted Reviews in 2014. …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.