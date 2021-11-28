Sony’s amazing 85mm lens has a great Black Friday discount and £200 cashback

Photography can end up being a pretty expensive hobby, but those of us who have the bug know that it’s ultimately worth the financial sacrifice. But, we also love a deal and that’s why this Sony FE 85mm f1.4 G Master lens deal is so great, save some money while you can.

With a normal price of £1,499 you can grab a 10% discount on this lens when you use the code SONY-10 when you checkout at Wex. That’s not all though, it’s one of the many camera and lens options that Sony is currently offering cashback on, so you’ll also get £200 back when you fill in the required form directly with Sony.

Save 10% on this Sony 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens Sony’s amazing 85mm f/1.4 G Master lens is available now with a 10% coupon code at Wex, along with a £200 cashback offer. You’ll pay £1,349.10 which will be £1,149.10 after cashback. Sony

Was £1,499 now £1,349 plus £200 cashback by redemption View Deal

Anyone with a Sony E Mount camera should absolutely consider this 85mm lens. For a start, there’s no joy like a really great prime lens, and this Sony Master is really perfect for portrait shooters and anyone looking to capture amazing detail with the option of beautiful bokeh. Pairing incredibly well with cameras like Sony’s A7 III, this is one of those lenses that every photographer needs in their bag.

The G Master lenses are some of the best Sony has ever produced. As well as offering incredible colour, detail and sharpness they’re also designed to cope with ever-increasing resolutions in video, offering a credible way to shoot at 8K, if that’s your bag. The large f/1.4 aperture means that it will shine in low light, especially when paired with Sony’s amazing camera bodies, which also perform magic in low light.

Sony also, thoughtfully, included an aperture ring and it has the option for click-free operation, which once again offers an important feature to anyone using the lens for video – as it can be adjusted without massive, obvious jumps when you’re shooting.

Add to all that Sony’s blistering fast autofocus and you can see why this lens is worth it’s reasonably high price tag, and why we’re suggesting it’s a great option for you to consider while the price is as low as possible.

If you’re looking for other great Black Friday Deals then check out our dedicated page, and don’t forget to check back as the deals continue this weekend.