Shark’s handheld vacuum is almost half price for Black Friday

A Black Friday deal on Shark’s handheld vacuum has pushed the price down to the right side of £100.

The Shark WandVac 2.0 Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, despite its small size, comes with a streamlined base for charging, as well as crevice, upholstery tools for an impressive clean.

Luckily, as part of Shark’s early Black Friday event, and you’ll save £80 on its previous £179.99 asking price, bringing it down to just £99.99, not far off half what it once cost.

Shark handheld vacuum going for under £100 Save £80 on Shark WandVac 2.0 during the Black Friday sale, letting you nab the device for just £99.99. Shark

Was £179.99

Now £99.99 View Deal

While Shark is best known for its larger vacuums, we’re pleased to report that the brand’s smaller handheld cleaner still lives up to the high expectations set by the company. We tested a different colour variant on this product which scored 4.5/5 in our review in May of last year.

We particularly loved its level of power, decent battery life and the neat charging dock, and called it a great choice at a super price, even before this latest Black Friday offer.

By its very nature, it’s a handheld vacuum cleaner with smaller jobs in mind rather than a full up-and-down cleaning of your house, and offers what you need from that – there’s 10 minutes of battery life on the highest setting, or up to 15 minutes on the standard power setting.

It’s not too heavy at all either, weighing no more than 700g, making it easy to handle and get to any hard-to-reach places, plus it also uses washable filters and even comes with a two-year guarantee. There’s no motorised pet-specific tool, but that’s a minor complaint we had on such a great-performing and flexible model across the board.

You’d be hard pressed to find a better handheld vacuum than Shark’s, and when it’s available at such a heavily discounted price, it’s never been easier to recommend.