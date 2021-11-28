Save on the brilliant iPhone 13 Pro with our special discount code

Black Friday might be coming to a close, but the excellent deals aren’t going anywhere just yet. If you use our special discount code on this iPhone 13 Pro you can save a bit more cash.

The iPhone 13 Pro is Apple’s latest true flagship device and it’s a seriously impressive phone. This deal, which comes by way of mobiles.co.uk, offers up 200GB of data for £35 a month after a £265 upfront fee.

However, if you use our special discount code ‘TRUSTED10’ at checkout you can save an extra £10 off that upfront cost – bringing it down to £255. You can thank us later.

Use our exclusive discount code for more off this iPhone 13 Pro To get this deal hit the ‘View Deal’ button, scroll down to find the deal which is £35 a month’ and then remember to use the. code TRUSTED10 at checkout for a further £10 off. Mobiles.co.uk

Save with code ‘TRUSTED10’

£35 a month View Deal

Over the course of this 24 month Vodafone contract you’ll be paying £1095. Considering the iPhone 13 Pro costs £949 and you’re getting a serious amount of data each month, that’s a very tempting deal if you’re in the market for one of the best phones around.

Also included with this package is unlimited minutes and texts and as it’s a 5G plan (and a 5G phone) you’ll benefit from speedy data if you’re in a supported area.

Mobiles.co.uk is currently offering this phone for what it’s calling pre-order, however the site states that (at the time of writing) you’ll receive your order before Christmas. This could change though, so if you want that iPhone 13 Pro before Santa arrives then it might be advisable to act fast.

This is also listed as a Black Friday deal, so the likelihood is that it’ll end sooner rather than later.

The iPhone 13 Pro is an excellent device, packing all manner of top-drawer specs and features. It’s the first iPhone to pack a 120Hz display, which offers seriously smooth scrolling and responsive gaming.

There are three terrific cameras on the back, all of which capture stunning shots in loads of different situations. There’s a regular wide for everyday shots alongside an ultrawide for striking portraits and a telephoto for getting closer to the action.

This model has 128GB storage, 6GB RAM and is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, You certainly won’t be wanting for power here. If you want a full look at the spec sheet see the full selection below.

In our iPhone 13 Pro review we said “Sleek looks, one of the best cameras around, far-improved battery life and, finally, a 120Hz display – the iPhone 13 Pro is arguably the most complete iPhone I’ve ever reviewed.” We scored the phone 4.5/5.

For a load more of the best Black Friday deals see below, or carry on further for a deeper look at the specs of this phone.