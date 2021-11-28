 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save big money on this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Samsung’s 2020 Crystal UHD 4K TV is still here and still good, and it’s dropped further in price during the Black Friday sales.

A release from 2020 but still widely available, the UE65TU7020 has been further discounted to £539.10 over at Amazon.

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

This 65-inch 2020 Samsung 4K TV is still here and still good, with Amazon selling it for £10 less than other retailers

  • Amazon UK
  • Was £749
  • £539
View Deal

We haven’t reviewed this 65-inch TV, but we did look at the 50-inch TU7020 in 2020 and found it to be an excellent budget TV for its size and price.

We said that the “gaming performance is class-leading, eARC brings Atmos support at an affordable price, and overall picture quality is excellent”. If advanced picture and gaming features don’t pique your interest, then this is a fuss-free TV that will suit you down to the ground.

When it comes to streaming, Samsung’s interface has all the apps you could want whether its sports, lifestyle, movies and music. Ranging from Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, to Spotify, BT Sport and Britbox, unlike some other TV manufacturers, all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps are onboard too.

Build quality is excellent, the TU7020 avoiding the plastic cheap feel that’s often associated with budget TVs. The TU7020 feels much more expensive than it actually is. There are only two HDMI inputs, but if you’re not someone who hooks up many sources then that’s unlikely to be an issue.

Features like Variable Refresh Rate and High Frame Rate aren’t on the spec list but the latency is class-leading, perfect if you play fast-twitch first person shooters.

Picture performance of the 50-inch model was one of the more accomplished with a colourful and natural picture quality, impressive upscaling; plenty of detail and solid black level. Its HDR performance is not the flashiest but the TU7020’s performance was consistently good.

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV

This 65-inch 2020 Samsung 4K TV is still here and still good, with Amazon selling it for £10 less than other retailers

  • Amazon UK
  • Was £749
  • £539
View Deal

The TU7020 is a very good affordable TV, and if you looking to get a big screen experience for less, then head over to Amazon. It’s the cheapest it has been for several months.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub page.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Last chance to bag a Black Friday bargain

Best Black Friday Deals: Last chance to bag a Black Friday bargain

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
Best cheap TVs 2021: Which budget TV you should buy?

Best cheap TVs 2021: Which budget TV you should buy?

Kob Monney 7 months ago
Samsung UE50TU7020 Review

Samsung UE50TU7020 Review

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.