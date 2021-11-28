Save big money on this 65-inch Samsung 4K TV

Samsung’s 2020 Crystal UHD 4K TV is still here and still good, and it’s dropped further in price during the Black Friday sales.

A release from 2020 but still widely available, the UE65TU7020 has been further discounted to £539.10 over at Amazon.

Save big money on this big-screen Samsung TV This 65-inch 2020 Samsung 4K TV is still here and still good, with Amazon selling it for £10 less than other retailers Amazon UK

Was £749

£539 View Deal

We haven’t reviewed this 65-inch TV, but we did look at the 50-inch TU7020 in 2020 and found it to be an excellent budget TV for its size and price.

We said that the “gaming performance is class-leading, eARC brings Atmos support at an affordable price, and overall picture quality is excellent”. If advanced picture and gaming features don’t pique your interest, then this is a fuss-free TV that will suit you down to the ground.

When it comes to streaming, Samsung’s interface has all the apps you could want whether its sports, lifestyle, movies and music. Ranging from Prime Video, Netflix and Disney+, to Spotify, BT Sport and Britbox, unlike some other TV manufacturers, all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps are onboard too.

Build quality is excellent, the TU7020 avoiding the plastic cheap feel that’s often associated with budget TVs. The TU7020 feels much more expensive than it actually is. There are only two HDMI inputs, but if you’re not someone who hooks up many sources then that’s unlikely to be an issue.

Features like Variable Refresh Rate and High Frame Rate aren’t on the spec list but the latency is class-leading, perfect if you play fast-twitch first person shooters.

Picture performance of the 50-inch model was one of the more accomplished with a colourful and natural picture quality, impressive upscaling; plenty of detail and solid black level. Its HDR performance is not the flashiest but the TU7020’s performance was consistently good.

The TU7020 is a very good affordable TV, and if you looking to get a big screen experience for less, then head over to Amazon. It’s the cheapest it has been for several months.

