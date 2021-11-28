Save a whopping £1000 on this Sony A80J OLED

Prices have been falling across OLED TVs from a number of brands, but this price drop for the Sony A80J is the biggest we’ve seen yet.

Caution: this deal is for the 77-inch sized A80J, but this reduction of £1000 takes it from £3999 to £2999. That’s most definitely the lowest price for this big-screen OLED TV.

Save £1000 on this Sony A80J OLED The 77-inch A80J has been discounted for Black Friday by a £1000 AO

Save £1000 View Deal

We’ve note yet reviewed the A80J, so can’t comment on its performance directly, but the picture and sound should be in the region of the A90J model, which we felt was one of the best TVs of 2021.

We should note that as far as we can tell, the UK catch-up apps are still missing from a number of Sony’s TVs, so you’ll need a workaround such as a streaming stick or Chromecast-ing from a mobile device to access the likes of iPlayer and All4.

The A80J features support for HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the last of the trio will ensure that the TV optimises the brightness of its HDR with apps such as Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ vibrates the screen and turns it into a speaker, which is pretty clever if you ask us.

The A80J also includes Sony’s Bravia Core streaming service for streaming a selection of films at a higher quality rate than other video streaming services (you will need a very speedy broadband to get the best quality, though). The TV supports Auto Low Latency Mode (with the PS5), is scheduled to get an update to enable Variable Refresh Rate in the future, as well as supporting the Auto HDR feature that optimises the TV’s brightness when its connected to a PlayStation 5.

From a picture perspective, the A80J has Sony’s brand new XR Cognitive Processor that analyses broadcast feeds and other sources like a human brain would, creating what Sony says is a more natural and convincing image. Sony’s motion skills are some of the best in the business, and while the brightness for this TV is not as much as you might expect, Sony’s processing ramps up the perceived brightness for a more contrasting and colourful image.

While £2999 still sounds like a lot, this is for a 77-inch OLED, which is one of the biggest sizes you can get. If you’ve got the room then this deal strikes us as one of best big-size OLED deals currently going.

