 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Save a whopping £1000 on this Sony A80J OLED

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Prices have been falling across OLED TVs from a number of brands, but this price drop for the Sony A80J is the biggest we’ve seen yet.

Caution: this deal is for the 77-inch sized A80J, but this reduction of £1000 takes it from £3999 to £2999. That’s most definitely the lowest price for this big-screen OLED TV.

Save £1000 on this Sony A80J OLED

Save £1000 on this Sony A80J OLED

The 77-inch A80J has been discounted for Black Friday by a £1000

  • AO
  • Save £1000
View Deal

We’ve note yet reviewed the A80J, so can’t comment on its performance directly, but the picture and sound should be in the region of the A90J model, which we felt was one of the best TVs of 2021.

We should note that as far as we can tell, the UK catch-up apps are still missing from a number of Sony’s TVs, so you’ll need a workaround such as a streaming stick or Chromecast-ing from a mobile device to access the likes of iPlayer and All4.

The A80J features support for HLG, HDR10 and Dolby Vision, the last of the trio will ensure that the TV optimises the brightness of its HDR with apps such as Netflix, Apple TV and Disney+. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ vibrates the screen and turns it into a speaker, which is pretty clever if you ask us.

The A80J also includes Sony’s Bravia Core streaming service for streaming a selection of films at a higher quality rate than other video streaming services (you will need a very speedy broadband to get the best quality, though). The TV supports Auto Low Latency Mode (with the PS5), is scheduled to get an update to enable Variable Refresh Rate in the future, as well as supporting the Auto HDR feature that optimises the TV’s brightness when its connected to a PlayStation 5.

Save £1000 on this Sony A80J OLED

Save £1000 on this Sony A80J OLED

The 77-inch A80J has been discounted for Black Friday by a £1000

  • AO
  • Save £1000
View Deal

From a picture perspective, the A80J has Sony’s brand new XR Cognitive Processor that analyses broadcast feeds and other sources like a human brain would, creating what Sony says is a more natural and convincing image. Sony’s motion skills are some of the best in the business, and while the brightness for this TV is not as much as you might expect, Sony’s processing ramps up the perceived brightness for a more contrasting and colourful image.

While £2999 still sounds like a lot, this is for a 77-inch OLED, which is one of the biggest sizes you can get. If you’ve got the room then this deal strikes us as one of best big-size OLED deals currently going.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our hub page.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Last chance to bag a Black Friday bargain

Best Black Friday Deals: Last chance to bag a Black Friday bargain

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Best OLED TV 2021: 11 of best OLED TVs available

Best OLED TV 2021: 11 of best OLED TVs available

Kob Monney 10 months ago
Is OLED worth it?

Is OLED worth it?

Kob Monney 1 year ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.