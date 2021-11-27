Save a massive £500 on Q Acoustics’ excellent Q Active speakers

Looking to invest in an hi-fi system? Q Acoustics Q Active 200 speakers might just be the tonic.

The Q Active went on sale earlier in 2021 for £1499, and as part of the Black Friday sales, the system has had a massive £500 off, bringing them down to £999. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this system go for.

Get £500 off Q Acoustics’ excellent Q Active speakers This fantastic Black Friday deal takes a hefty £500 off Q Acoustics’ excellent Q Active speaker Amazon UK

Was £1499

Now £999 View Deal

The Q Active is the British hi-fi brand’s first attempt at making an active speaker system. The system features class D amplification, which eliminates the need for an external amp or receiver, making it much simpler to easy to set up as well as taking up less space.

The system uses twin Balanced Mode Radiator (BMR) drive units, and the benefit is that the speakers disperse sound wider, reducing the need for a ‘sweet spot’. That means more people can sit in front of them and enjoy the sound they produce.

There’s a wireless control hub used to operate the system and it’s where the connections are, too. The hub comes with a remote and is available in Google or Alexa configurations, so you can choose depending on which smart ecosystem you’re in. For high quality audio performance, it can accept 32-bit/192kHz signals but reduces them to 24-bit/96kHz.

The connections of the hub open the Q Actives 200 to being used with lots of sources. Have a TV you want to boost the sound of? There’s an HDMI ARC for that. With optical digital input, analogue line-level and subwoofer out, you can add items such as a turntable or Blu-ray player.

Streaming wise there’s plenty of versatility with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Roon, Spotify Connect and UPnP (for streaming from a NAS drive)

They can be positioned on the FS75 floor stands (which aren’t included as part of the deal) and they cost an extra £349.

In our review we said that they were “an impressive pair of active speakers and streaming system rolled into one. There versatility in terms of connectivity is a boon and their flexibility in terms of placement makes them easy to adapt to any room… this is an ambitious system that acts like a rug to knit all your gear into one wireless system.”

And the Q Active 200 can be yours for much, much less than their original RRP. This is an excellent Black Friday deal for hi-fi fans.

