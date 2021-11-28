Save a massive £350 on this Nikon Z6 with 24-70mm lens for Black Friday

We’ll always love a digital SLR, but the reality is that there a lot of reasons to move over to a mirrorless solution. The big names, like Canon, Sony and Nikon are all developing systems, and this Black Friday is a good chance to grab Nikon’s Z6 with a 24-70mm lens at a great price.

Down from £1,999 to £1,649 this is a very affordable leap into the wonderful world of Nikon’s mirrorless Z series. What you’ll get here is a very capable and detailed 24.5 megapixel sensor with the ability to capture 12 frames per second constantly. This is one advantage, these cheaper Z body cameras have over the 600 and 800 series Nikon SLRs, the 850 maxed out at 7fps.

Save £350 on Nikon’s fantastic Z6 and 24-70mm lens A cracking deal on Nikon’s mirrorless Z6 camera along with the 24-70 kit lens, just enough gear to get you started and with a big Black Friday saving to get your teeth into. WEX

Was £1,999 now £1,649 save £350 View Deal

The Z series keeps a full-frame sensor, and can shoot video in 4K, which the company was pretty sluggish about introducing on its SLR range, which was amazing as it doesn’t have a video camera range to protect (Canon and Sony both do). You can also shoot in proper Log profile video too, which is essential if you’re a filmmaker using these cameras to make movies.

This kit also includes the 24-70mm F4 lens, which is a great starter for people new to either Nikon, or this particular model. For those of us with thousands invested in existing Nikon F mount lenses, there is an adaptor, which you can use to fit your existing lenses. If you buy along with the camera, it’s price-reduced to £89 which is a big saving on its £249 retail price. The one caveat on this adaptor is, it can’t drive lenses without their own AF motor. You can still use them, but you’ll be locked to manual focus.

Other great reasons to grab a Z6 include its advanced in-camera stabilization which will cut some of the problems of camera shake, especially in lower lighting conditions. You’ll also enjoy a much improved autofocus, which can grab a lock across 90% of the frame. There’s eye detection too, which helps get a crisp lock on people as fast as possible.

