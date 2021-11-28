Save £100 on Samsung’s compact HW-S61A soundbar

While there’s lots of Black Friday TV deals going about, for some the onus is on improving their TV sound. And there’s another soundbar from Samsung that’s had a tasty discount.

Head to Currys and you’ll find that the HW-S61A has been discounted by £100, falling to £299.

Samsung’s compact HW-S61A reduced by £100 Samsung’s compact HW-S61A soundbar is available for £100 less during Black Friday Currys

Save £100

Now £299 View Deal

We reviewed the HW-S61A earlier in the year and found it to be an improvement over its predecessor, awarding it 4.5 stars. Saying that “if space is at a premium, Samsung’s S-series soundbar fills that space with great confidence.”

This is a soundbar that’s tailored for producing a big sound from its compact dimensions. And it achieves exactly that, firing sound above and out to its sides for convincingly tall and wide performance.

The new centre speaker also helps maintain dialogue clarity, especially in more chaotic soundtracks. There is a limit to its performance – it’s not as well suited for crash, bang, wallop Hollywood Blockbusters – but can certainly handle them better than the original model could.

The HW-S61A is also a soundbar with lifestyle ambitions. It comes covered in a tasteful Kvadrat material available in white and black versions. The display has been repositioned to be seen more clearly from a sitting position.

There are smarts with Spotify functionality in the SmartThings app, so you can control music from Samsung’s app. AirPlay 2 is present, offering iOS users a mean of flinging audio at the bar without having to resort to Bluetooth. Alexa is built-in for easy access to all the services and features she offers.

It’s also a speaker that’s particularly good with music, making it a versatile unit. Music in the soundbar’s Adaptive Sound mode is spacious and wide, letting the listener hear plenty of detail and conveying an energetic tone.

The HW-S61A is another excellent soundbar from Samsung, and if you’re interested in boosting your TV’s audio but are short of space, then this a deal you should definitely be having a look at.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, head over to our dedicated hub.