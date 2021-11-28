Samsung’s smashing HW-Q900A Atmos soundbar is at an incredible price

Focus on Black Friday usually tends to be on buying a TV, but your sound system requires some love and attention too, and this soundbar from Samsung is an excellent deal.

The HW-Q900A went on sale summer 2021 and it’s been steadily dropping in price, but for Black Friday it’s had another £350 slashed off its asking price, bringing it to £749 over at AO.

Samsung’s HW-Q900A gets a big reduction Samsung HW-Q900A soundbar and subwoofer combo is down to an excellent £749 AO

Now £749 View Deal

This is a very talented Atmos and DTS:X soundbar whose main talent it is ability to spread sounds far and wide with its 16 (yes, 16) built-in speakers. That number includes upfiring speakers to provide a true sense of height in film soundtracks, while there are wide- and side-firing speakers to push sounds out to extend the soundstage and a centre speaker to ensure dialogue is audible.

We recently reviewed this soundbar and gave it 4.5 stars, our reviewing mentioning that “the HW-Q900A creates a sense of space and scale, firing effects in every direction but without over-egging it. It consistently delivers enjoyable sound whether it’s playing action films, suspenseful horrors, or dramatic TV series. The HW-Q900A comes very much recommended.”

Alexa is built into this model, so you can speak directly to the soundbar and its microphones will recognise your voice. Spotify Connect enables direct playback from the app, using your smartphone as a controller so you can play your favourite tunes and podcasts. New for 2021 is the presence of AirPlay 2, so iOS users can stream audio to the soundbar as well.

There’s room calibration to optimise the HW-Q900A’s audio performance, with the Auto EQ function taking care of the subwoofer’s performance and the SpaceFit Sound+ calibrating the performance of the main bar. The latter feature only works with certain 2021 QLED TVs.

And if you have a recent QLED TV then you can partner this soundbar via the Q-Symphony feature to create a bigger, more immersive sound; as the soundbar’s speakers work alongside the TV’s speakers for more accurate positioning of sounds.

The HW-Q900A is a tremendous soundbar, and well worth a look if you’re looking to give your film collection the cinematic upgrade it deserves. At the price of £749, it’s an absolute steal.

