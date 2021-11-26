Right now, the Sonos Roam is the lowest price its ever been

Searching for a Sonos speaker that’ll let you take your music with you wherever you go? The Sonos Roam has been discounted to just £159 in Currys’ Black Friday sale.

The Sonos Roam was only released in 2021, but the speaker has already seen a £20 discount in the Black Friday sale. The offer takes the portable speaker down from £179 to £159 for a limited time only.

While the Sonos Roam was initially priced at £159, Sonos hiked the prices on a number of its products – including the Roam – earlier this year due to supply chain issues, making today a great opportunity to pick up the portable speaker at it’s original (and lowest) price.

Get the Sonos Roam for just £159 this Black Friday The Sonos Roam is at its lowest price yet in Currys’ Black Friday sale. Save £20 when you shop today and get the speaker for £159 down from £179. Currys

Was £179

£159 View Deal

Sonos launched the Roam earlier this year as a smaller and more lightweight answer to the company’s first portable Bluetooth speaker, the Sonos Move.

The Roam features a sleek and rugged design, meaning you can display it in your home, take it to Christmas parties and bring it to the park to listen with Bluetooth (when the weather warms up a bit).

The speaker is also compatible with Wi-Fi, so you can control the speaker with your voice, access streaming services and hook it up to your rest of your Sonos system on your home Wi-Fi network.

The Roam takes advantage of separate woofer and tweeter speakers, along with Trueplay tuning, meaning it’ll automatically adjust the audio to fit your space.

The speaker is compatible with major streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, as well as the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

Finally, there’s 10 hours of battery life, along with USB-C and Qi wireless charging support.

TV and Audio editor Kob Monney gave the speaker a perfect 5 stars in our review, praising its performance, build and features. He wrote:

“As an introduction to the world of Sonos, the Roam has nailed it on pretty much every level. There’s no compromise in terms of the standard feature set we expect from Sonos, the build quality excels, it’s easy to use and it sounds great. What’s not to like?”

Like the sound of this portable Sonos speaker? Head over to Currys today to save £20 in the Black Friday sale and get the £179 Sonos Roam for just £159 for a limited time only.

