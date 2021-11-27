Quick, here’s your chance to get a 65-inch LG OLED with a big Black Friday discount

With OLED being very much in-demand right now, we’re watching out for good deals on TVs like a bunch of tech hawks.

That’s why this AO deal that reduces a 65-inch LG OLED to just £1,149 has caught our eye – it gets even better if you use the coupon code BFOLED100 which brings the price down to just £1,049.

Now, obviously, this isn’t the flagship LG OLED, but as the little brother to C1 range. That’s not to say it’s not an amazing telly though. Anyone who needs a nice big screen should be very interested in this. You’re guaranteed those amazing black levels that made this technology famous. You get a load of catch-up and streaming apps to turn this into the ultimate lounge screen.

Was £1499, now £1049 with discount code BFOLED100 View Deal

While the LG A1 OLED does lack a couple of features from the range topping C1 they aren’t terrible compromises. You won’t get HDMI 2.1, which means there’s no 120Hz support for the very latest and greatest games consoles, but we suspect that’s not a big deal for a large number of people happy playing at 60fps.

Where the LG A1 OLED does win is with its amazing support for HDR formats like Dolby Vision, which is a truly life-changing experience and the OLED panel makes the most of this, giving you amazing dynamic range in movies and TV shows. There’s also support for HLG and HDR10 for services that don’t offer Dolby Vision.

For a shade over £1,000 we think this deal is absolutely nuts. This massive 65-inch OLED will keep you and your family entertained for ages, it’s huge and immersive and truly one of the best experiences you can have with a home cinema.

