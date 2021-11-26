While we don’t expect any big savings (or even stock for that matter) on actual PS5 consoles for Black Friday, you can nab a few quid off the Dualsense controller.

The Dualsense was introduced alongside the PS5 and if you want another to play some multiplayer FIFA over the festive period then this handy Black Friday saving will knock some cash off the RRP.

In the AO Black Friday sale you can currently grab a Dualsense controller in the rather striking Midnight Black colourway for £49.50, that’s a 10% saving off the usual RRP.

Use code BFPC10

£49.50 View Deal

To nab this saving you will need to use the code ‘BFPC10’ at checkout, this will add the discount into your basket.

Interestingly, the Midnight Black version of the controller is OOS on Amazon so there might be some demand for this particular hue.

The DualSense is a huge upgrade over the older DualShock 4 that came with the PS4. It’s bigger, more futuristic looking and has a load of clever haptic features to immerse you further into the game.

It has an integrated speaker, the lightbar has been shifted to the front and there’s a new Create button and motion sensor too. The new adaptive triggers are also an excellent addition.

Oh, and it charges via USB-C – a handy upgrade over the older micro USB standard used previously.

In our PS5 Dualsense review we raved about the skills of the controller. Reviewer Jade King said “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense. It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

Nabbing an extra controller is an ideal way to make gaming more social this Christmas and there are some excellent local multiplayer games around like It Takes Two and FIFA 21 available to buy.