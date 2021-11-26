Print memories anywhere with 26% off the Instax SQ1 instant camera

Looking for the perfect Christmas gift under £90 for creative friends and family? Look no further than this Instax SQ1 deal. Amazon has taken over 25% off the retro instant camera in its Black Friday sale.

The Instax SQ1 has seen its price plummet by 26% in the end of November sale. That’s a £30.99 reduction, taking the instant camera down from £119.99 to just £89 for a limited time only.

Get the Instax SQ1 instant camera for just £89 this Black Friday The Instax SQ1 has been reduced from its regular price of £119.99 down to just £89 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. That’s a 26% saving on the instant camera just in time for Christmas. Amazon

Was £119.99

£89 View Deal

The Instax SQ1 is an instant camera from camera giant Fujifilm released in 2020.

The camera is designed to be simple to operate, with features like automatic exposure incurring you get the right amount of brightness in your shots every time.

The SQ1 has a built-in Selfie Mode that you can access with a twist of the lens. There’s a mirror so you can check how you look as you take the photo and the square frame allows you to fit multiple people into the shot.

Of course, part of the excitement of instant cameras is that they print your photos immediately so you can capture a moment and keep it as a physical memory as it happens. This particular model uses Instax Square film in size 72 x 86mm, allowing for larger and better quality prints than those snapped with the brand’s Mini range.

The SQ1 comes with two CR2 lithium batteries, a hand strap and a rubber thumb grip. However, the film is sold separately so you’ll want to make sure you pick that up before you hit the checkout.

Deputy and mobile editor Max Parker awarded the Instax SQ1 4 out of 5 stars in our review. He wrote:

“The Fujifilm SQ 1 is a perfect starting point for someone who wants a simple to use and very stylish instant camera. It might be light of features, but it does what it sets out to well and produces snaps packed with character”.

If you’re stuck on what to gift your friends and family this Christmas, the Instax SQ1 instant camera is a fantastic option at an incredible price. Save £30.99 when you pick up the £119.99 camera today and get it for just £89 while this offer lasts.

Don’t forget to visit our guide to the best Black Friday deals for more incredible offers over the weekend.