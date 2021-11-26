Pick up a pair of Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers for less than half price

You can get two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers for your home on a truly incredible Black Friday deal that is even better than half price.

We’ve had a Black Friday full of incredible deals from Amazon, but this one might just be the best we’ve seen yet. For only £29.99 you can get not one but two 3rd generation Echo Dot speakers, a pair that would normally retail for £79.98. That’s right, this deal is significantly better than half price – so grab it quickly while stocks last.

Pick up two Echo Dot speakers for just £29.99 with this unbelievable offer This incredible Black Friday sees two Amazon Echo Dot smart speakers available for £29.99, while the RRP would be £39.99 for just one. It’s even better than half price, so to get your hands on this pair simply follow the link and use the code: 2ECHODOT Amazon

£29.99 for two, down from £79.98 View Deal

Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers are an excellent way to spread smart home control through to different rooms in your house, which is why it’s a prudent decision to double-up with this deal. Though these speakers are very small and have a sleek profile, they offer clear and loud sound, which is of good quality given their function (admittedly these aren’t ideal for pumping out music), and offer both Bluetooth and 3.5mm audio outputs for added versatility.

The real selling point of course is that this gives audio access to Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant. By speaking instructions aloud, you can find out the weather forecast, get details on upcoming appointments, or clarify sums and spellings. What’s more, you can control connected devices such as robot vacuum cleaners or lightbulbs for added convenience.

This deal on Amazon’s Echo Dot smart speakers is truly unmissable, so make sure you click the link and use the code to bag a pair of them for better than half price. If you’re looking for more bargains on this bargains bonanza, check out our best Black Friday deals page.