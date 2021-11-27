Panasonic’s JZ1000 OLED falls to the lowest price we’ve seen so far

Panasonic make some of the best OLED TVs on the market, and there’s an excellent deal on offer at John Lewis & Partners.

The JZ1000 is the Japanese manufacturer’s third OLED model for 2021, and this £230 saving takes it down to £1169. We can’t remember seeing this 55-inch for less than that.

Panasonic JZ1000 OLED drops down in price Save £230 on this 55-inch Panasonic JZ1000 OLED in this deal from John & Lewis John Lewis & Partners

Save £230

Now £1169 View Deal

The JZ1000 looks similar to the step-up JZ1500 in terms of design, ditching the up- and side-firing speakers seen in the top-of-the-range JZ2000. That means you have the freedom to configure it with any sound system you want to pair it with, such as a soundbar or surround sound system.

It gets the Master HDR OLED panel that should deliver Panasonic’s usual high standards in picture quality. When it comes to HDR, this supports every format under the sun with HDR10, HLG, HLG Photo, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive and Dolby Vision IQ. No matter what HDR content you feed it, the JZ1000 can optimise its brightness to produce great-looking images.

New for Panasonic’s 2021 OLED is the HCX Pro AI processor that uses artificial intelligence to finesse its images so you don’t have to fiddle with setting up the TV’s images.

The JZ1000 has beefed up gaming abilities with its Game Mode Extreme that reduces latency. It supports all the popular gaming acronyms in VRR, ALLM and HFR, and when used with PC monitors it supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium VRR solution for smoother and more responsive gameplay.

The UI has been upgraded to my Home Screen 6.0, which brings with it built-in digital assistant support for Alexa and Google. Disney+ is also part of the app selection, joining the likes of Netflix, Prime Video and Britbox. With Freeview Play you get all the UK catch-up and on-demand apps included, such as iPlayer and All 4.

Panasonic JZ1000 OLED drops down in price Save £230 on this 55-inch Panasonic JZ1000 OLED in this deal from John & Lewis John Lewis & Partners

Save £230

Now £1169 View Deal

This 55-inch is less than a £100 more than the 48-inch model, so if you have a bigger room then this Panasonic offers great value. While we’ve not tested this model yet, it’s been a while since we last gave a Panasonic OLED less than five stars. They’re very reliable brand and that makes this a terrific Black Friday deal.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, head to our dedicated hub page.