Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals: Biggest discounts on bundles

We’re into the last knockings of Black Friday as it stands, but there are still some great deals on offer, not least on the Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and a whole load of games.

So, strap yourself in as we’ll take you through our picks of the bunch for console and games deals on this fine Sunday.

Switch OLED Deals

Want to pick yourself up Nintendo’s latest console? Then take a look at some of the finest Switch OLED deals around as the console is currently available, but act fast, we don’t anticipate these deals sticking around for long.

Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock with Metroid Dread bundle The Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock over at Very, and has been bundled in with Metroid Dread for a £10 discount. If you’re planning on buying the new portable console ahead of Christmas, this may well be one of your last chances. Very

Save £20

£339.98 View Deal

Nabbing a Switch OLED in the first place is quite something, but saving a tenner and getting yourself Metroid Dread to go with it makes the deal even sweeter. If you are planning on pulling the trigger to get yourself a Switch OLED, this is probably one of your best chances in doing so.

This Switch OLED and Mario Kart Black Friday bundle is perfect for Christmas The Nintendo Switch OLED has been bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a SanDisk 256GB memory card in this Black Friday deal over on Currys, making it one of the standout options as a Christmas present for your children. Currys

Bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and SanDisk 256GB memory card

£369 View Deal

Or, maybe your children have asked for a Switch OLED for Christmas – after all, it is a mighty fun console that comes with all manner of exciting games to play. This bundle gets you the console itself and the fantastic Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for maximum family fun, and if you do end up getting some more games, you’ll be pleased to know this bundle also comes with a handy Sandisk 256GB memory card.

Nab yourself a Switch OLED for Black Friday in this Pokemon Brilliant Diamond bundle You can now grab yourself a Switch OLED with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and a 256GB SD card in this marvellous Black Friday deal from Currys for £379, giving you a handy £13.98 saving. Currys

Was £392.98

£379 View Deal

And finally, if you’re looking to get one of the new Pokemon titles and a Switch OLED, then this deal from Currys offering Pokemon Brilliant Diamond may just be the one for you.

Switch Deals

If you’re on the hunt for some brilliant deals on the older, original Switch then have a gander at these deals below:

Nintendo Switch bundle with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game is currently offering an amazing Black Friday deal that bundles the Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just £299.99. You also get 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in, so you can engage in online multiplayer and take advantage of the NES and SNES game library. Game

Bundled with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Now £299.99 View Deal

If you just want the standard Switch and a bundle with a couple of brilliant games and 90 days access to Switch Online to kickstart your experience, then you won’t go far wrong with this one from GAME.

Nintendo Switch bundle with Pokémon Shining Pearl and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game is currently offering an amazing Black Friday deal that bundles the Nintendo Switch with Pokémon Shining Pearl and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for just £299.99. You also get 90 days of Nintendo Switch Online thrown in, so you can engage in online multiplayer and take advantage of the NES and SNES game library. Game

Bundled with Pokémon Shining Diamond and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Now £299.99 View Deal

Or, if you want Pokemon Shining Pearl as opposed to Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, then GAME have also got you covered with an otherwise identical deal.

Treat yourself to a Nintendo Switch and Just Dance for under £300 The latest Nintendo Switch deal gives you the chance to dive back into the most fun form of cardio there is with Just Dance 2022, all for under £300. Amazon

Was £329.98

Now 273.99 with Just Dance 2022 View Deal

If you’re looking for a combo that’ll provide some family fun in the lead-up to Christmas, then this Switch and Just Dance 2022 bundle should be able to provide.

Grab a Nintendo Switch and two fantastic games in this Black Friday stonker Very are offering a brilliant Black Friday deal on a Nintendo Switch and two of its best games, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury snd Animal Crossing for just £289.97, marking out a marvellous £50 saving. Very

Was £339.97

£289.97 View Deal

It’s not just GAME that’s offering a two-game Switch bundle for a reasonable price, as Very have also got in on the act by providing two of the Switch’s best and most popular titles and the console itself with a fantastic £50 saving.

Keep fit for less this Black Friday with this Switch and RingFit Adventure bundle Want to keep fit this Black Friday? Well, if you’ve been on the hunt for a standout Switch deal for just this purpose, Very are now giving you the chance to nab a Nintendo Switch and RingFit Adventure for £289.99 which allows you to get fit and save money with £46 off. Very

Was £335.99

£289.99 View Deal

And, if you want to get fit in time for Christmas, then Very has also got you covered with this marvellous deal for a Switch and RingFit Adventure, which makes getting fit fun with some engaging and varied gameplay.

Switch Games Deals

If you’ve already got a Switch and just want some new games to play, then we’ve rounded up some handy deals for you below:

Dance the night away with this brilliant Just Dance 2022 Black Friday deal for Nintendo Switch If you’re looking to dance your socks off to the latest Top 40 hits, then this Just Dance 2022 deal for Nintendo Switch could be exactly what you need. Amazon is currently giving you the opportunity to save a fiver and nab it for £19.99, so if you’re wanting some fun as Black Friday draws to a close, then this could be perfect. Amazon

Was £24.99

£19.99 View Deal

Maybe you’re just on the hunt for some new games to add to your collection and Just Dance 2022 at £19.99 from Amazon would be a great place to start, especially with its fun gameplay and wide range of songs at hand.

Have a virtual kickabout for less in this cracking Black Friday deal on FIFA 22 Legacy Edition If you’re wanting to try the latest version of FIFA 22 for your Nintendo Switch then now looks like as good of a time as ever to join in the fun as you can currently pick it up from Amazon for just £24.40. Whilst it may not have all the new features as the other versions, there’s not really a better way to have a virtual kickabout on the go than this. Amazon

Was £34.99

£24.40 View Deal

If you want to give FIFA on Switch a go, then Amazon’s current deal on FIFA 22 Legacy Edition looks like a great starting point, so you can have a virtual kickabout for just £24.40 and bang the goals in with your favourite players.

Nab Immortals: Fenyx Rising for less in this brilliant Black Friday deal If you’re looking to give a new game a try for your Switch, then Immortals: Fenyx Rising, with its bright art style, fun story and ties to Greek mythology might be your best bet. GAME is currently providing a fiver off it for Black Friday, giving you the chance to nab it for just £17.99. GAME

Was £22.99

£17.99 View Deal

Want something based around Greek mythology? Well, Immortals: Fenyx Rising has you covered with a game that offers up a nice blend of fun gameplay and an exciting story alongside some additional puzzles and a gorgeous world for you to explore.

You gotta go fast to get this stonking Sonic Colours Ultimate Black Friday deal GAME is currently offering Sonic Colours Ultimate for just £23.99, offering you the chance to play as the series’ classic characters to defeat Dr. Eggman once again, and it all comes wrapped up with some stunning visuals and super-fun gameplay. GAME

Was £34.99

£23.99 View Deal

If Sonic is more your jam as opposed to Mario, then this stonking deal from GAME on Sonic Colours Ultimate will be perfect. You’ll be able to play as your favourite characters in a bid to defeat Dr. Eggman once and for all.

Save £10 on New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for Nintendo Switch this Black Friday Very are providing you with the chance to save a tenner or so on the fantastic New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe that harks back to the days of Mario platformers of old, and actually sees Luigi get himself a starring role in one for the very first time, alongside other staples like Toad. You can currently nab it for £29.99, and if you’re looking for some retro fun, this looks like a good place to start. Very

Was £39.99

£29.99 View Deal

Or maybe you just want to take things back to basics with an updated take on the classic Super Mario Bros. series with New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which brings with it a slew of classic characters for you to have fun with alongside bright, popping colours and marvellously fun gameplay.