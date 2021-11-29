If you’re in need of a new laptop for a low price this Cyber Monday, then look no further than the HP 15s-eq-1542sa which has seen its price slashed at Currys.

It’s currently available for £259, making this one of the cheapest Windows laptops out there, and offers you the chance to save £70 on the usual asking price of £329.

If you do need a cheap Windows laptop either as a stopgap, or you’re a student and want something functional for both typing up essays and lecture notes alongside browsing the web after a long day, then we’d say this is worth nabbing whilst stocks last.

Grab yourself an HP laptop at a bargain-basement price for Cyber Monday This HP 15s-eq-1542sa laptop has seen its price slashed to a bargain-basement figure of £259 at Currys, which can save you a decent £70 on the previous pricing of £329. Currys

Was £329

£259 View Deal

Under the hood so to speak, you’ll find a dual-core AMD 3020e processor, with a base clock of 1.2GHz and a boost clock of up to 2.6GHz makes sure that performance remains snappy for lightweight tasks such as watching video and typing out lecture notes. Given the lower clock speeds, that’s all you’ll really want to be using this laptop for, bit this processor ensures it can do the basics at least, and do them well.

It also features a 128GB SSD which, for the price, is a pretty generous storage offering, giving you the chance to load up all those important files and applications and most likely still have plenty of space to add on anything else. The fact this HP laptop comes with solid-state storage also means it’ll boot up quicker than other budget laptops with HDD storage, which is handy if you do need to load up your notes quickly for reference.

The display on the HP 15s-eq1542sa is a Full HD panel that should offer decent all-round performance for when you’re working in the library on your own with some good colours. The fact it’s also an SVA panel means there’ll be some impressive viewing angles for the price, meaning it’ll also be a good laptop for if you need to do any group projects and need people to gather round the one screen. Its quoted 220 nits of brightness will be fine for indoors settings such as lecture halls or lit offices so you should able to use this HP laptop in a wide variety of setting and still see everything in detail.

You get a good selection of ports on such an affordable laptop here. The HP 15s-eq1542sa brings with it an HDMI out, SD Card reader, 2x USB 3.0s, a USB-C port and also features a 720p webcam for all your video conferencing needs. There’s ample opportunity to connect this laptop up to plenty of external devices, so if you need more storage, or you need to transfer files on and off a hard drive, then you definitely can here

If you’re wanting a Windows laptop for a bargain price that’ll be good for basic tasks, offers a pretty decent HD display and plenty of ports, then this looks like a great choice.

Be sure to check back with us over here at Trusted Reviews as we’ll be scouring the web for the best Black Friday deals out there and will keep you updated with what’s new.