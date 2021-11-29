Need a cheap tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite has nosedived in price

If you’re looking to bag yourself a bargain tablet during the Black Friday sales, then look no further than this cheap and cheerful Samsung deal.

Black Friday is the perfect time of year to go hunting for knockdown deals on tablets, and this time even the budget devices are receiving significant reductions in price, like this one from Samsung that’s down to just £119.

Grab the super cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, now £30 off This Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget Android tablet from Samsung, and now it’s even more wallet friendly thanks to this wallet-friendly deal from Very that has seen the price plummet by £30 down to just £119. Very

Was £149, now £119 View Deal

Even at its previous price of £149, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 was a reasonably-priced bit of kit for serving all your mobile computing needs. But now that its RRP has been slashed by £30, it’s an even more tempting prospect than before.

This 8.7-inch screen tablet is made of a durable metal design, offers Dolby Atmos stereo sound, and is capable of 15W fast-charging so you can juice up the large 5,100 mAh battery swiftly when you need to get on the go again.

The MediaTek MT8768T chipset and 3GB RAM should see you safely through the basic everyday tasks you like to use your tablet for, though it might not be suitable for demanding mobile gaming.

If you’re after a cheap tablet that ticks all the right boxes, this one is a great bet that’s only become more tempting since its £30 reduction.

Grab the super cheap Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, now £30 off This Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget Android tablet from Samsung, and now it’s even more wallet friendly thanks to this wallet-friendly deal from Very that has seen the price plummet by £30 down to just £119. Very

Was £149, now £119 View Deal

After picking up this bargain tablet for such a steal, why not see which other deals could suit you this year? Head over to our best Black Friday deals page where we have collected all the best offers you can find on mobile phones, TVs, laptops, speakers, and many more tempting tech products.