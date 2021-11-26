MacBook Air M1 falls to lowest price yet for Black Friday

The MacBook Air M1 has seen a major price crash for Black Friday, falling to a more affordable £889 price point.

Despite its low price, the MacBook Air M1 packs some impressive specs with an 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Our benchmark results have shown that this is one of the most powerful laptops we’ve ever tested at this price point, leapfrogging the results of rival Windows laptops.

MacBook Air M1 joins in on the Black Friday sales Very has included the M1-powered MacBook Air in the Black Friday sale, reducing the price to £889, which represents fantastic value for a laptop we gave 5 stars in our 2020 review. Very

Save £140

Now £889 View Deal

It also features an excellent battery life, lasting 12 hours on a single charge during our testing process.

The only spec we’re not hugely impressed with is the 256GB SSD, which isn’t the largest amount of storage space for a laptop. That said, this shouldn’t be a huge problem if you’re able to make use of the likes of iCloud.

We gave the MacBook Air M1 a 5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it in 2020. Our reviewer, Max Parker, said: “This is a ridiculously capable laptop offering fantastic battery life – it’s an instant recommendation for anyone looking for a MacBook Air.”

This is a great laptop for students and those who work on the go too, since the laptop weighs just 1.29kg. This makes it easy to hold in one hand or carry around in a bag during the commute.

The MacBook Air M1 currently sits second in our Best Laptop list, behind only the Dell XPS 13 OLED which is noticeably more expensive, especially following the Black Friday discount.

It’s worth knowing that Apple is rumoured to be launching a new iteration of the MacBook Air next year, and is said to be featuring more colour options and a more powerful M2 processor. But if you can’t wait for 2022, this is still a fantastic laptop to snap up during Black Friday.