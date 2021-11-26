Black Friday is here and if you were hoping for some big savings on Kindle devices then you’re in luck.

Currently, in the Amazon Black Friday sale, you can save big on two of the best e-readers around – the high-end Kindle Oasis and the recently announced Kindle Paperwhite.

For the Kindle Oasis, Amazon has chopped £60 off the RRP, bringing the reader down to a far more attainable £169.99.

For the Paperwhite the saving is £25, bringing the price down to a very tempting £104.99.

We covered the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 deal before in the run-up to Black Friday, but it’s such a good saving that it is definitely worth mentioning again now the big day is here.

The Paperwhite is the latest Kindle to join the family and it includes a really nice 6.8-inch e-ink display, new warm light for easier night reading, a larger selection of LEDs for a more even light and finally a switch to USB-C for charging.

It also includes a new homescreen UI layout that freshens up the previous version – you’ll eventually get this new software on the Oasis too.

In our glowing review of the Paperwhite 2021 we said “If you want an e-reader then the Kindle Paperwhite 2021 is the one to get – it’s as simple as that. It’s well priced, features a great screen and finally comes with USB-C charging.”

The Kindle Oasis might be older, but it is certainly the higher-end e-reader when it comes to design. The metal body and thin bezel give it a modern look, while the physical page-turning buttons give a little more tactile response when you’re flipping through books.

Both Kindles mentioned here benefit from access to Amazon’s excellent ebook library and they can stream Audible audiobooks to Bluetooth headphones.

In our Kindle Oasis review we said “Great display, superb design and all the usual Kindle benefits. It’s just very expensive.” Thankfully with this Black Friday that last point isn’t quite as valid.