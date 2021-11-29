Keep your home safe this Cyber Monday with a Yale smart alarm kit

The Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm is now the cheapest it’s been all year on Amazon in honour of Cyber Monday.

This deal focuses on the Yale Smart Home six-piece kit, which has been reduced in price by £86. This means you can pick it up for a modest £183.99. The kit contains the Sync Hub, an External Eiren, a Door/Window Sensor, two Motion Detectors and a Keypad.

You have the option to customise your system by adding up to 40 available accessories, with further options to use no screws or tools, which is handy if you know you’ll be moving homes in the near future.

After you’ve installed your new alarm system, you can check on your home via the Yale Home App, which is free to download and use. You can check if anyone’s been opening any specific doors or windows with the Door/Window Sensor, or check on any hallways with the larger Motion Detectors.

You have the option of only partially arming your home, and since it has an extensive 200m wire-free range, you can also arm your garage or any outbuildings.

We also found that Yale Sync Smart Home is now the cheapest it’s been all year on Amazon, which you can see via the Keepa screenshot below.

Yale Sync Smart Home price history

Anyone with any furry friends should also consider adding the pet-friendly option when it comes to the Motion Detectors, as that variation won’t get set off by accident every time your dog wanders past.

And if you’re a particularly forgetful person, you can enable geo-location, which will remind you to turn on your alarms when you leave your home, or when you get to a specific location.

The Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm is definitely a bargain at this price, but also a surefire way to protect your home all year round. With the ability to add even more accessories and sensors, you can always adjust your Home Alarm to the house you live in, making this the perfect buy even if you are always on the move.

