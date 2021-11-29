 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Keep your home safe this Cyber Monday with a Yale smart alarm kit

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm is now the cheapest it’s been all year on Amazon in honour of Cyber Monday.

This deal focuses on the Yale Smart Home six-piece kit, which has been reduced in price by £86. This means you can pick it up for a modest £183.99. The kit contains the Sync Hub, an External Eiren, a Door/Window Sensor, two Motion Detectors and a Keypad.

You have the option to customise your system by adding up to 40 available accessories, with further options to use no screws or tools, which is handy if you know you’ll be moving homes in the near future.

Protect your home with the Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm

Protect your home with the Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm

You can keep your home safe for a fraction of the original price with this Cyber Monday deal, bringing the Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm set down to under £200.

  • Amazon
  • Deal ends at the end of the day
  • Now just £183.99
View Deal

After you’ve installed your new alarm system, you can check on your home via the Yale Home App, which is free to download and use. You can check if anyone’s been opening any specific doors or windows with the Door/Window Sensor, or check on any hallways with the larger Motion Detectors.

You have the option of only partially arming your home, and since it has an extensive 200m wire-free range, you can also arm your garage or any outbuildings.

We also found that Yale Sync Smart Home is now the cheapest it’s been all year on Amazon, which you can see via the Keepa screenshot below.

Yale Sync Smart Home Keepa
Yale Sync Smart Home price history

Anyone with any furry friends should also consider adding the pet-friendly option when it comes to the Motion Detectors, as that variation won’t get set off by accident every time your dog wanders past.

And if you’re a particularly forgetful person, you can enable geo-location, which will remind you to turn on your alarms when you leave your home, or when you get to a specific location.

Protect your home with the Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm

Protect your home with the Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm

You can keep your home safe for a fraction of the original price with this Cyber Monday deal, bringing the Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm set down to under £200.

  • Amazon
  • Deal ends at the end of the day
  • Now just £183.99
View Deal

The Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm is definitely a bargain at this price, but also a surefire way to protect your home all year round. With the ability to add even more accessories and sensors, you can always adjust your Home Alarm to the house you live in, making this the perfect buy even if you are always on the move.

If you’re looking for even more of our best Black Friday deals from over the weekend, have a gander below at all everything that’s still on offer. From home alarm systems to coffee machines, you can still bag a bargain on Cyber Monday.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Mega Cyber Monday price drops now live

Best Black Friday Deals: Mega Cyber Monday price drops now live

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
The Amazon Echo Dot Kids is absurdly cheap this Black Friday

The Amazon Echo Dot Kids is absurdly cheap this Black Friday

Alastair Stevenson 18 hours ago
Deathloop, one of PS5’s finest games, is now seriously cheap

Deathloop, one of PS5’s finest games, is now seriously cheap

Gemma Ryles 23 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.