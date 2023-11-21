It doesn’t get much better than this Pixel 8 Black Friday deal

The Black Friday sales are in full swing ahead of the big day later this week, making it the perfect time to secure yourself a shiny new smartphone – but it’s not just SIM-free phones on offer. Most UK networks are also getting in on the Black Friday fun, so you can also pick up a new phone on contract.

That includes mobiles.co.uk, offering one of the best contract deals on the Google Pixel 8 we’ve seen yet. The bundle offers the 128GB Pixel 8 with unlimited calls and texts and unlimited 5G data on iD Mobile, for £27.99 per month for 24 months with absolutely nothing upfront. To further sweeten the deal, the site is also throwing in a free £100 Currys gift card to spend on whatever you like at the retailer.

Get the Pixel 8 with unlimited data for just £27.99 a month This is a spectacular deal on the Google Pixel 8, offering unlimited calls, texts and 5G data for £27.99 per month with nothing upfront. There’s also a free £100 Currys voucher up for grabs to further sweeten the deal! mobiles.co.uk

Unlimited data

£27.99 per month, no upfront fee View Deal

It’s worth noting that the £100 Currys gift card isn’t due to be delivered (via email) until sometime between 28 December 2023 and 27 January 2024, so it sadly won’t come in time for the Christmas sales. Still, you might be able to make use of it in the January sales!

That’s a pretty spectacular deal considering the Google Pixel 8 was only launched just over a month ago, made even more tempting by the addition of unlimited 5G data. If you’re constantly streaming and downloading on the move, this is the ideal contract for you.

Plus, you’ll actually be paying less for the Pixel 8 than if you bought it outright. The total price of the contract over 24 months comes in at £671.66, coming in just under the £699 RRP of the phone. Add on the unlimited calls, texts and data and you’ve got a very tempting offer indeed.

It’s not like the Google Pixel 8 is a bad phone either; far from it. In fact, it managed to score an impressive 4.5 stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full review.

We found the Pixel 8 to boast meaningful upgrades over its predecessor, the Pixel 7, including a jump to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display is also marginally smaller this time around at 6.2 inches, and while that’s not noticeable in use, it does make the Pixel more pocketable and comfortable to hold. It’s also much brighter, with a peak brightness of 2000 nits which makes it particularly good at handling HDR content.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

There’s also an upgraded 50MP primary camera that delivers stunning results in everyday use, further improved by unique AI shooting modes like Night Sight and Super Res Zoom, the latter of which more than makes up for the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens. There are also new editing features like Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser to further tidy up the photos and videos shot on the phone.

The biggest benefit of the Pixel 8, however, is its software longevity. Google has committed to a whopping 7 OS upgrades for the Pixel 8 that’ll take it through to Android 21, far beyond the length of the 2-year contract we’re discussing here. That’s the best of any Android phone on the market, and means that the Pixel 8 will continue to improve over time with new features and functionality.

So, if you’re looking for a tempting 2023 flagship phone contract deal this Black Friday, you won’t find much better than this.

Our favourite Black Friday deals: