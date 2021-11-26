Intel Alder Lake CPUs discounted in Black Friday sale

The 12th generation of Intel Core CPUs (also known as Alder Lake) have been discounted in the Black Friday sale despite launching a matter of weeks ago.

The Intel Core i5-12600K’s price has been dropped to £259.99, while the Intel Core i9-12900K is now priced at £578.99.

Intel’s i5 Alder Lake CPU sees Black Friday discount The Intel Core i5-12600K CPU is an ideal option for gamers, especially following its Black Friday discount, which sees it fall to the lowest price yet. The new Intel chip supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0, ensuring your gaming PC is future-proofed for the foreseeable future. Overclockers

Save £19

Now £259.99 View Deal

The former has admittedly only seen a £19 discount for Black Friday, but this is still the lowest price we’ve seen for the gaming processor yet, and so still represents great value.

The Intel Core i9-12900K, meanwhile, has seen a huge £120.96 discount over at Overclockers. We haven’t been able to find a better deal elsewhere, so if you want the world’s most powerful gaming CPU, this deal is your best bet.

Both Alder Lake chips offer a top class performance for gaming, while also offering support for the likes of DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 to ensure your gaming PC is futureproofed for the forseeable future.

We reviewed the Intel Core i5-12600K earlier this month and gave it a 5 out of 5 score. In our verdict we said: “The Intel Core i5-12600K is the best value gaming CPU available, offering a similar level of performance to the i9 while also boasting future-proofed features such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. It also packs a respectable multi-core performance, making it a versatile chip for those who want to both create and play.”

The Intel Core i9-12900K falls to lowest price yet The Intel Core i9-12900K is the most powerful gaming CPU you can currently buy, while also supporting cutting-edge features such as DDR5 and PCIe 5.0. Following this Black Friday discount, it’s the best time to upgrade to the Alder Lake generation. Overclockers

Save £120.96

Now £578.99 View Deal

We also reviewed the Intel Core i9-12900K earlier in November, giving it a 4.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict we said: “The Intel Core i9-12900K is an outstanding high-end CPU, with Intel offering typically high single-core speeds while also seeing a major boost to multi-threaded workloads to challenge AMD’s Ryzen range. Top it off with superb future-proofing by way of PCIe 5.0 and DDR5, and you have a fantastic chip that offers excellent jack-of-all-trades performance.”

Of course, it’s important to remember that upgrading to Intel Alder Lake will mean you’ll also have to buy a new motherboard with the Z690 chipset in order for it to work.