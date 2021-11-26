Are you on the lookout for a new SIM? Whether you’re getting a brand new phone or just want an upgraded contract, iD Mobile has you covered.

It can be overwhelming when you’re looking for a new phone contract, thankfully though, we’ve scoured the net and found an absolutely cracking deal; iD Mobile is offering up SIMs for just £12 a month.

This specific deal will give you 100GB of data a month, which we don’t see anyone realistically working through on the regular, making it a great choice for anyone who’s always on the go or anyone that doesn’t have access to a stable internet connection.

iD Mobile is offering the SIM deal of a lifetime Do you want 100GB of data? Do you think you need unlimited texts and calls? Then iD Mobile has the deal for you, for only £12 a month. iD Mobile

100GB of data

Just £12 a month View Deal

This contract is 12 months long, so once you’ve signed on you won’t have to pay your SIM any mind for a whole year.

Another benefit of this deal is it allows you to keep using the same number on a new SIM, meaning that you won’t have to worry about giving all your friends a new set of digits.

Alongside the unlimited calls and messages, there are a couple of promotions you can look foward to; get up to five months free Apple Music, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade when you purchase a SIM only deal.

You will get hours of entertainment out of each platform, and you’ll be saving a pretty penny since you’re getting access to three seperate apps for free.

Looking back at the SIM plan itself, you will be geting all your unused data back each month as it comes with data rollover, as well as the option to limit your monhtly spend with bill capping.

For such a cheap price, there’s a lot to love with this SIM deal. And if you’re in the market for a new phone alongside your new SIM, word has it that there is a deal going on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and on the Xiaomi 11T.

If you’re interested in even more great Black Friday deals, check out all the offers that we’ve found over the week here at Trusted Reviews just below.