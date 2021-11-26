 large image

All the Best Black Friday Deals Here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

iD Mobile is offering up the SIM deal of a lifetime

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Are you on the lookout for a new SIM? Whether you’re getting a brand new phone or just want an upgraded contract, iD Mobile has you covered.

It can be overwhelming when you’re looking for a new phone contract, thankfully though, we’ve scoured the net and found an absolutely cracking deal; iD Mobile is offering up SIMs for just £12 a month.

This specific deal will give you 100GB of data a month, which we don’t see anyone realistically working through on the regular, making it a great choice for anyone who’s always on the go or anyone that doesn’t have access to a stable internet connection.

iD Mobile is offering the SIM deal of a lifetime

iD Mobile is offering the SIM deal of a lifetime

Do you want 100GB of data? Do you think you need unlimited texts and calls? Then iD Mobile has the deal for you, for only £12 a month.

  • iD Mobile
  • 100GB of data
  • Just £12 a month
View Deal

This contract is 12 months long, so once you’ve signed on you won’t have to pay your SIM any mind for a whole year.

Another benefit of this deal is it allows you to keep using the same number on a new SIM, meaning that you won’t have to worry about giving all your friends a new set of digits.

Alongside the unlimited calls and messages, there are a couple of promotions you can look foward to; get up to five months free Apple Music, Apple News+ and Apple Arcade when you purchase a SIM only deal.

You will get hours of entertainment out of each platform, and you’ll be saving a pretty penny since you’re getting access to three seperate apps for free.

Looking back at the SIM plan itself, you will be geting all your unused data back each month as it comes with data rollover, as well as the option to limit your monhtly spend with bill capping.

iD Mobile is offering the SIM deal of a lifetime

iD Mobile is offering the SIM deal of a lifetime

Do you want 100GB of data? Do you think you need unlimited texts and calls? Then iD Mobile has the deal for you, for only £12 a month.

  • iD Mobile
  • 100GB of data
  • Just £12 a month
View Deal

For such a cheap price, there’s a lot to love with this SIM deal. And if you’re in the market for a new phone alongside your new SIM, word has it that there is a deal going on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, and on the Xiaomi 11T.

If you’re interested in even more great Black Friday deals, check out all the offers that we’ve found over the week here at Trusted Reviews just below.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals: Our curated picks of the biggest discounts

Best Black Friday Deals: Our curated picks of the biggest discounts

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Beef up your home security with this phenomenal Echo Dot bundle

Beef up your home security with this phenomenal Echo Dot bundle

Gemma Ryles 8 hours ago
The Garmin Fenix 6 is the cheapest it’s been all year for Black Friday

The Garmin Fenix 6 is the cheapest it’s been all year for Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 8 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.