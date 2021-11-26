 large image

Hitman 3 has seen its price slashed in this ludicrous Black Friday deal

Hitman 3 is one of the best next-gen games currently available, and you can join in the fun in this obscenely good Black Friday deal from Currys.

At this moment, it’s currently going for £24.97, which signals a 50% discount from the game’s usual RRP for £49.99.

If you played the previous two Hitman reboot titles or you just fancy assassinating targets in all manner of wacky ways, then we’d seriously suggest picking the newest game up as soon as you can.

Get Hitman 3 on PS5 for just £25 in this obscenely good Black Friday deal

Get Hitman 3 on PS5 for just £25 in this obscenely good Black Friday deal

Hitman 3 is an incredible game, and this marvellous Black Friday deal allows you to pick it up for half price at just £25 or so in comparison to the usual £49.99 RRP for your PS5.

  • Currys
  • Was £49.99
  • £24.97
View Deal

The Hitman series has always been a game that has prided itself on having something for everyone, and that’s certainly true for Hitman 3. Want to knock out your targets as a chef with a meat cleaver? Feel free. Want to try and Silent Assassin all the maps with Agent 47 in his suit? Go ahead. Want to try and eliminate your targets in a clown suit with rubber-duck based explosives? Knock yourself out (although that last one is certainly rather fun – I know, I’ve tried).

But, beyond this bumper silliness, Hitman 3 is probably the best game in the rebooted World Of Assassination trilogy as its carefully crafted story brings things together nicely. Whilst the previous two iterations did have a story behind them, this third game offers some closure to the story and it actually felt like the game was progressing, as opposed to sending off 47 to some far-flung lands to kill another member of an international crime syndicate, as fun as it can be.

The locations in Hitman 3 are also nicely varied. One of the missions employs you to kill someone at a quaint manor house in Dartmoor, whilst another offers you the chance to murder two targets in a skyscraper in Dubai.

Whilst there is something wonderfully joyous about pelting shurikens at targets as a clown, actually playing the missions properly feels as rewarding as ever within Hitman 3. There are all sorts of ways to play, but sometimes putting your secret agent/assassin hat on for a few minutes (we’ve all got one) and finding the best way to complete the contract can be fantastic fun.

If you’re wanting a fantastic new game to get your teeth stuck into this Black Friday for your PS5, then Hitman 3 is an excellent choice. It’s fun and at times, challenging and offers probably the widest array of possible means of murder of any game I’ve played in recent times.

And , if you're looking for even more of the best Black Friday deals, we have everything covered, from video games to games consoles, and so much more as the Trusted Reviews team of experts is hard at work finding the best deals out there.

