Here’s how you can get a 55-inch LG OLED TV for just £699

There have been a tonne of Black Friday deals for the LG A1 OLED across several retailers, and here’s another phenomenal deal to gander at.

Head over to AO and the OLED55A16LA is down to £799, but if you add the code BFOLED100 during checkout and it takes a super £100 to bring it down to £699. That matches the price for the 48-inch model but you’re getting a bigger sized TV for the money.

The LG A1 OLED gets another delicious discount Head over to AO and you can get the 55-inch A1 OLED for £699 AO

Use code BFOLED100 at checkout

£699 View Deal

The A1 is LG’s entry-level OLED for its 2021 range, bringing the display down to previous unheard of prices even before this discount. It has the same α7 processor as the step-up B1 so picture quality is comparable with that model.

The A1 comes with feet at either end, so you may want to give that some consideration if you’ve not got a wide space or bench to fit the TV on (especially at 55-inches). With the money saved on this deal, you could get the optional Gallery Stand, which allows the TV to be placed in a freestanding position within a room.

For HDR there’s HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, the latter enabling the TV to optimise its brightness with compatible HDR content, which you’ll find on 4K Blu-rays and video streaming services such as Apple TV, Disney+ and Netflix.

If you’re interested in high-spec gaming features then the A1 isn’t suited for that. The display maxes out at 60Hz refresh rate and there’s no Variable Refresh Rate technologies.

But that’s no bad thing as that means this is a TV for those who want an OLED to watch TV and movies without any interest in more premium features. Like any OLED, it has pixel level dimming control so any pixel can be switched on or off. It helps black levels be the best of any TV display, and the contrast is also high for some eye-catching visuals.

The LG A1 OLED gets another delicious discount Head over to AO and you can get the 55-inch A1 OLED for £699 AO

Use code BFOLED100 at checkout

£699 View Deal

If you’re not interested in the more advanced TV features then this LG A1 caters absolutely for you. And at this price, the lowest we’ve seen for OLEDs since they were first introduced, it’s a crackerjack of Black Friday deal.

For more of the best Black Friday deals, check out our dedicated hub.